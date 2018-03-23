Mark Cavendish out of Commonwealth Games after Milan-San Remo crash

Mark Cavendish suffered a fractured rib and damage to his ankle after heavy fall during Milan-San Remo, and will not race in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia

Mark Cavendish is unable to take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games as he continues to recover from injuries sustained as a result of crashing during Milan-San Remo on March 17.

His Dimension Data team confirmed in a statement on Friday that Cavendish suffered a fractured rib and damaged ankle in the crash, but no long-term injuries.

Cavendish had been due to represent his native Isle of Man in the men’s cycling road race at the 2018 Games, which takes place on the Gold Coast, Australia, over April 4-15.

“Although it’s ultimately positive news that there’s been no serious damage sustained following the crash I am hugely disappointed to have to withdraw from the Commonwealth Games,” said Cavendish.

“I am immensely proud to represent the Isle of Man and was looking forward to a successful Games with the team. However, unfortunately it’s just come a little too soon in my recovery.”

It is hoped that Cavendish will be able to resume training “within a matter of weeks, rather than months”, says his team.

“I’ll now be working tirelessly on my recovery and will be liaising closely with my team at Dimension Data before announcing a return to racing,” Cavendish added.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the huge amount of support and well wishes I’ve received following the crash last weekend. I will be doing everything I can to get back as quickly as possible.”