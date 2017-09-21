Aqua Blue Sport to ride ‘innovative’ 3T Strada aero bike in 2018

The Irish team will switch from current bike supplier Ridley to 3T

Pro Continental team Aqua Blue Sport have announced that they will ride the 2018 season on the new 3T Strada aero bike in 2018.

The Irish team currently ride on Ridley bikes, but will switch to 3T which says it offers the “first aero road bike dedicated to wider tires and a single chainring drivetrain.”

3T, best known for providing handlebars, seat posts and stems to professional teams like BMC over recent years, released the first details of the 3T Strada earlier this year. The aero bike is specifically made with 28mm tyres and a single ring crankset which the Italian company claims makes it one of the most aerodynamic bikes in the world.

Single ring setups have been used most frequently in cyclocross, with SRAM introducing its one-by groupset in early 2015, but we’ve already seen the likes of Tony Martin adopt a single ring setup on his time trial bike to try and gain an extra aerodynamic advantage.

The partnership with the pro team comes in line with online market place company Aqua Blue Sport becoming an official online partner with 3T.

It’s unclear whether the pro team will stick to a one-by setup with riders so used to using a dual ring setup. A 3T press release indicated that the team will “announce additional component partnerships in the coming weeks,” which means we could see a very different version of the Strada for the team.

“We at Aqua Blue Sport are very much attracted to innovation and people who are moving cycling forward,” said team owner Rick Delaney on the announcement.

“What Gerard Vroomen and 3T have designed is truly a step forward bicycle design. We are delighted to bring this bike to the professional ranks and ride it in the world’s biggest events.”

The Aqua Blue Sport team, which only debuted at the start of 2017, had a remarkable season which saw them claim a maiden Grand Tour stage win through Stefan Denifl at the Vuelta a España, while American Larry Warbasse took their first WorldTour victory in June at the Tour de Suisse.