Watch: Behind the scenes with Simon Yates, Tom Dumoulin, and Tony Martin at the Giro d’Italia time trial

YouTube videos give a glimpse of the preparation and race day of Tuesday's crucial stage

Stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia saw a crucial individual time trial as Tom Dumoulin took on Simon Yates at the top of the GC, while Tony Martin and Rohan Dennis went head to head of the stage win.

Both the GC battle and the fight for the stage win proved intriguing, and thanks to these behind-the-scenes videos from Team Sunweb, Mitchelton-Scott, and Katusha-Alpecin you can get a great look at the preparation and the day itself for Yates, Dumoulin, and Martin.

>>> ‘I was dying a thousand deaths’ to stay in pink in time trial, says Simon Yates

Mitchelton-Scott’s film starts with team owner Gerry Ryan meeting Francesco Moser on the rest day, before we follow Simon Yates as he rides the course on Tuesday morning and discusses the route with sports director Matt White.

And unsurprisingly both Yates and White seem pretty chuffed with the result at the end of the day, with Yates unfortunately promising to ride more defensively as he seeks to stay in pink to Rome

Sunweb’s video covers both the race day itself, and Monday’s rest day, following Dumoulin’s recce of the 34.2km course as well as discussing with staff whether he should do a few efforts or take it easy with the fatigue of two tough weeks of racing in his legs.

>>> Tom Dumoulin: ‘I was hoping for more from Giro d’Italia time trial’

We then see the nervous looks from the team car as the sports director encourages his rider through the final kilometres, before a dejected looking Dumoulin gets his debrief and talks to his coaches while sitting on the back of a team van.

Katusha-Alpecin’s video is a bit more up-beat as Tony Martin found a return to time trial form with a second place finish behind Rohan Dennis.

Titled “Tony is back” we see the whole team warming up for their efforts beside the Katusha team bus, before following Viacheslav Kuznetsov from the front seat of the team car through his effort.

We then catch up with Tony Martin as he is towelled down and cleaned up by a team soigneur before he waits in the hot seat at the finish prior to his time being beaten by Dennis.

Finally Martin shows himself to be a true class act as he puts aside the disappointment of missing out on the stage win and gives away plenty of time to sign autographs and pose for photos with fans on his way back to the bus.