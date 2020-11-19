What I’m looking for on Black Friday – by the Cycling Weekly staff

I sent an email around the office asking everybody what they would like from the Black Friday (Friday November 27) sales. When you send an email round the office asking people to write something for you, usually the silence is deafening. Not this time. I suspect they thought I was offering to get them everything on their lists for free. Sorry guys. But thanks anyway for your contributions. Credit cards at the ready…

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Alex Ballinger, news writer

“I’m going to be keeping an eye out for any winter kit in the Black Friday deals so I can keep riding through the bad weather, so any arm and leg warmers, long sleeve jerseys, bib tights, winter socks and definitely a few sets of gloves. I’ve never had the perfect winter get-up, but with cyclo-cross races on the calendar this year’s Black Friday has got to be the perfect time to kit out the wardrobe.”

Vern Pitt, news and features editor

“I’m always keeping an eye out for bib tights. I seem to get through tights very rapidly and they’re quite expensive, so whenever you can get a good deal on a decent pair it’s worth stumping up the cash for them.

“Also, I like to see if things like chains, cassettes, brake pads are ever discounted because even if I don’t need them now the laws of winter mean that sooner or later I will need them. It’s difficult to get too excited about a new chain but at least this way I can save myself a few quid on one.”

dhb Classic Thermal Bib Tights from Wiggle £70 £49

Made from Italian Roubaix fleece-backed fabric and with a high-quality Elastic Interface pad, these are an absolute steal at £49 and Vern should stock up on a few pairs at this price. View Deal

Richard Windsor, digital editor

“I’m a sucker for a new pair of sunglasses so always have look at the latest deals on the newest styles and colours. Now is usually the best time to get hold of a new pair from one of the more expensive big brands with winter in full swing, as there’ll be some big money off certain lines. All I need to do then is wait for the sun to come out.”

Oakley Flight Jacket Polished Black/Prizm from ProBikeKit £185 £119.99

With their browless top for a clear view when sprinting and Prizm lens for even greater clarity, the Flight Jackets are an awesome prospect, and at this price – unbeatable. View Deal