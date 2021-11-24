Adidas Black Friday sales land with up to 34% off selected items.

This time last year Adidas were just embarking on it's new journey back in to some areas of cycling attire after a long hiatus. In a nice co-incidence, or perhaps planned, the tri-stripe brand is celebrating it's one year anniversary of being back in the saddle, with a Black Friday sale.

We've been keeping an eye on all the current cycling offers across the web from a huge variety of on-line retailers on our best Black Friday bike deals 2021 hub page, and can report that a 30% saving is a very healthy one to take advantage of.

There are some great deals on off on both sides of the Atlantic, with the US seeing be best offers on cycling shoes, comfort and performance wear, while the UK gets in on the action with a mix of eyewear, bra tops, caps and more.

Shop Adidas Black Friday sale direct:

Best Adidas Black Friday offers

We've rummaged through the Adidas Black Friday sale for you and have hand picked our favourite deals that are hot right now.

Best Adidas Black Friday deals: US

Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes: $170 Adidas The Gravel Cycling Shoes: $170 $119 at Adidas SAVE $51 Having only launched the shoe this summer, the gravel specific shoe now comes with a 30% discount. The reinforced upper is teamed with a internal sock which along with protective 'posts' on the sole, make any walking in the shoe much easier. There looks to be only black on offer, but with lots of size to choose from in this unisex offer there should be something to fit you.

Adidas The Velosamba Cycle Shoes: $120.00 Adidas The Velosamba Cycle Shoes: $120.00 $96.00 SAVE $24 It's not the biggest of savings, but 20% off the much loved Adidas Velosamba is still a good saving given that it only landed this spring. Taking all its inspo from the three stripe classic Samba shoe, the bike version gains a recessed two-bold cleat fitting, compatible with SPD pedals. Designed for city riding, there are currently two color ways to choose from and a mix of unisex sizes.

$170 Adidas The Padded Cold.RDY cycling bib tights: $170 $119 at Adidas SAVE £51 Just in time for the winter months. There's a 30% saving on these thermal bib tights, which are made from recycled thermal fabric and and are both wind and water repellence. The saving is available on both male and female fits, with a gender specific cut and pad insert.

$120 Adidas The Cold.RDY Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey: $120 $84 at Adidas SAVE $36 There's up to 30% off the insulated cycling jersey, ideal for the colder seasons on the bike. The warm long sleeved jersey is made using recycled fabric, and come with practical details such as the off-centre zip (to avoid helmet clip clashes) three rear pockets, and small zipped one. Avaliable in male and female fits, although the best money saving deal is on the women's specific version.

Best Adidas Black Friday deals: UK

£120 Adidas SP0018 Injected Cycling Sunglasses: £120 $78 at Adidas SAVE £42 There's a nice 34% saving to be had on these cycling specific sunglasses by Adidas at the moment, one of the biggest Black Friday savings in to be had in the cycling collection. The wrap around design comes in a choice of three colour way lenses, with the largest discount reserved for the tinted 'black' pair, not to be mistaken for the 'Antique Black' which comes with a slightly less money saving offer at 30% off.

£55.00 Adidas by Stella McCartney Truepurpose Bra: £55.00 £41.24 at Adidas SAVE £13.76 Not the biggest of savings, but it's still a nice 25% off the RRP on this medium support bra designed in collaboration with fashion icon Stella McCartney and the three striped brand. There are currently five colour ways and a huge variety of sizes to choose from.

Adidas Myshelter rain jacket: Adidas Myshelter rain jacket: £170.00 £118.97 at Adidas SAVE £51 There's up to 30% off this cooler than average looking cycling commuting rain jacket by Adidas. Boasting full waterproofing properties and a high degree of breathability, thanks to it's three layer design, the casual fit jacket should slip nicely over most non-cycling wear making it a great bike to off bike piece of kit. There are seven colours and multiple sizes to choose from, but watch out for a change in price tag for the most popular versions.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday started in the united States as a post Thanks Giving discounted shopping day. There are various stories as to it's origin, but what you really need to know is that for most people it falls on the last pay day before Christmas and there can be huge discounts to be had.

When is Black Friday 2021?

For 2021, Black Friday falls on November 26. However, many retailers have been going live with deals since the beginning of the month.

Panic not if you haven't been shopping yet. Some retailers may hold out on the best discounts until the actual day.

Most have now extended the sales to continue through to what's know as 'Cyber Monday', which this year falls on November 29, where additional money off discounts are sometimes applied.

With that said, it's worth noting that this year, there is a huge strain on some supply chains meaning that normal stock levels are reduced, creating some items to sell out before it even reaches actual Black Friday.

If you want to be sure of getting a certain item, size or colourway, it's best to shop early to get exactly what you want.