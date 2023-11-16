Best Black Friday 2023 e-bike deals - big reductions on Cannondale, Specialized and more

Black Friday 2023 is almost here, with electric bikes included among the best bike deals. Given that e-bikes are typically more expensive than their traditional counterparts, a sale is good time to go electric.

We've been searching for the best e-bike deals on the run up to Black Friday in both the USA and the UK. We've split these deals into the two regions to make it easier for you to find what you need. We've also divided the bikes into three sections: drop bar (road and gravel), commuter and folding.

If you're also on the lookout for cycling clothing, shoes and accessories to go along with your new electric bike we have dedicated pages featuring the best Black Friday clothing deals and the best Black Friday bike deals.

Best USA e-bike deals: drop bar bikes

Cannondale Topstone Neo SL 2 electric road bike: was $3,630, now $2,903.93 at REI The Topstone Neo SL 2 is suited to both road and gravel riding. It's built around an alloy frame and carbon fork, with a lightweight Mahle ebikemotion X35 250W rear-hub drive motor that features 3 levels of support for pedal assist up to 20 mph. Other details include a 2x 10-speed Shimano GRX groupset with hydraulic disc brakes and 42mm WTB Resolute Comp tires that can handle off-road terrain. Currently with 20% off and available in a range of sizes.

Specialized Turbo Creo SL Comp E5: was $6,000 , now $4,499.99 at Specialized The Turbo Creo SL Comp E5 is an electric road bike that's designed for comfort, with the alloy frame featuring Spesh's Futureshock front suspension. it's lightweight too, thanks in part to the SL 1.1 motor that can assist with an extra 240 watts of power. The internal battery delivers good range and you can also add an extender to keep you riding for longer.

Best USA e-bike deals: commuter bikes

Specialized Turbo Como SL 4.0 electric bike: was $3,250 , now $1,999 at Specialized The Como SL 4.0 is ideally suited for trips into and around town, when you previously may have taken the car. It 's lightweight and features an a step-thru frame, Specialized's Turbo electric technology that delivers plenty of power and a natural ride feel alongside built-in anti-theft functions and a bike computer. It also comes fitted with a front basket and fenders.

Marin Sausalito E2: was $2,889 , now $1,899.94 at Jenson USA The Sausalito is designed to be versatile - it's equipped with suspension forks, wide tires and hydraulic disc brakes for off-road riding and a Shimano Steps motor that provides assistance up to 20mph. Currently available with a 34% discount.

Cannondale Tesoro Neo X 3 Electric Bike: was $2,920 , now $2,335.93 at REI The Tesoro is designed as a rugged e-bike that's well-suited to loaded commutes and bikepacking trips. It's equipped with fenders, a rear rack and lights as well as a SR Suntour XCM ATB fork that delivers 100 mm travel alongside SAVE micro-suspension in the frame to aid comfort. Bosch 250w motor with 500Wh capacity battery.

Gocio 500W Electric Bike: was $899,99 , now $468.99 at Walmart Walmart has begun its early Black Friday deals, and this e-bike is reduced by over $400. Already an affordable option, the discount brings it below the $500 mark. For that you get a 500W high-speed motor, with a maximum speed of up to 19.8mph and a 48V battery. Other details include suspension forks, a 21-speed Shimano groupset and a built-in head light.

Best USA e-bike deals: folding bikes

GoCycle G4: was $3,499 , now $2,999 at GoCycle GoCycle's Black Friday deals run through November, which means you can get $500 off it;'s nicely designed G4 folding electric bike. Details include a single-sided carbon fork, a 500w front hub motor and battery that delivers up to 40 miles off range.

Blix Vika + Flex electric folding bike: was $1,899 , now $1,649 from Blix Bike The Vika + Flex e-bike folds down to 36x21x28.5 inches, making it easy to store at work and at home. Features include low step thru frame, integrated lights, hydraulic disc brakes and 500wh rear hub motor. Battery range is claimed 45 miles per charge.

Best UK e-bike deals: drop bar bikes

Vitus E-Substance Aluminium Apex Gravel Bike: was £3,699.99 , now £1,999.99 at Wiggle The E-Substance gravel bike blends a lightweight aluminium frame and carbon fork with the compact Fazua electric drive system, which offers three assistance levels up to 250 watts. The drivechain comes courtesy of SRAM and its super reliable Apex 1X drivetrain. Together it makes for fun and capable drop-bar e-bike - and with over 45% off it's a deal that looks to good to pass up.

Cannondale Topstone Neo SL 2 electric road bike: was £2,950, now £2,499 at Sigma Sports The Topstone Neo SL 2 is a capable gravel e-bike, featuring an alloy frame and carbon fork and a lightweight Mahle X35 250W rear-hub drive motor. Other details include a 10-speed 2x Shimano GRX groupset with hydraulic disc brakes.

Best UK e-bike deals: commuter bikes

Kinesis Lyfe Equipped City E-Bike: was £2,550 , now £1,199.99 at Wiggle The Lyfe bike is loaded with features that make it a great replacement for your car when it comes to the daily commute. It includes fenders, a rear rack and lights as well as lightweight Mahle rear hub system that provides pedal assistance and a battery with a 75km range. At 53% off retail it's one of the more heavily discounted e-bikes we've seen this Black Friday.

Specialized Turbo Como SL 4.0 electric bike: was £3,700 , now £1,849 at Evans Cycles The SL stands for super light and the Turbo Como is surprisingly so - in fact, it can carry twice its own weight, making it ideal for trips into town. Specialized's Turbo electric technology delivers plenty of power and a natural ride feel alongside built-in anti-theft functions while the front basket is ready to carry to the shopping.

Cannondale Adventure Neo 4 e-bike: was £2,600 , now £1,799 at Sigma Sports The Neo 4 is well-suited for trips into town, with a lightweight step-thru aluminium frame paired with a reliable 250W Bosch motor, which can provide 250% assistance and a top assisted speed limit of 15.5 mph. Other details include high-volume tire for comfort and hydraulic disc brakes for bags of stopping power.

Best UK e-bike deals: folding bikes

GoCycle G4: was £3,399 , now £2,799 at GoCycle GoCycle's Black Friday deals are available until the end of November, including £600 off the lightweight and compact G4 folding electric bike. Details include a single-sided carbon fork, a 500w front hub motor and battery that delivers up to 40 miles off range.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Black Friday

In 2023, Black Friday falls on November 24th and runs until the end of November 27th, which is known as Cyber Monday.