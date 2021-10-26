Best Black Friday Garmin deals

Garmin Forerunner 645 Music Running GPS Watch: £349.99 £189-£199 Save 43/45 per cent Something that you may not think would apply to cycling and more to running, but no! you can use the Forerunner 645 for cycling, swimming and more. With it's built in heart rate monitor it also keeps readings of how you are physically too. Also, a great discount on such a versatile product.

Garmin Edge 530: £259.99 £234.99 Save 25 One of the mid-range models in the edge line of cycling computers from Garmin. While you do miss some of the big features on the 1030 and other higher ranked products in the line-up, the 530 still has live maps and local navigation abilities.

Garmin Edge 1030: £499.99 £439.99 Save 30 Much like the 1030 Plus, this is a top quality cycling computer. The plus does have a few more bells and whistles, but this is one of the best in the business. Syncing to your phone can be very important with a feature that tells you when you're being rang.

Garmin Edge 830 GPS cycling computer performance bundle: £429.99 £390.99 Save £39 Yes, we have already features the 830. However, this is a bundle deal that also gives you a Garmin heart rate monitor as well as well as two mounts.

Garmin Vector 3 double sided power meter pedals: £789.99 £585 Save £204.99 This is a corker of a product on a great deal. If you want to know more about your power balance between both legs on the bike these pedals are vital for just that. The sensors give data to an accuracy of one per cent either side.

Garmin Edge 130: £169.99 £140 Save £29.99 This nice little discount on Garmin's most basic bike computer is a good little find. While it may be small and not have all the features of the bigger, pricier computers, it still definitely does the job brilliantly.

Garmin Edge 830: £400 £289.90 Save £110.10 Garmin deals seem to have found a good home on Amazon with this hefty discount on the Edge 830 with it's 20 hour battery life and on-screen live maps of your routes. A real top buy.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus: £519.99 £469.99 Save £50 At the moment this deal is rather reserved at just £50 off, but even then, that is a nice chunk off a top quality product from Garmin. The Edge 1030 Plus pièce de résistance of the cycling computer world.

Offical Black Fridays deals are yet to come - but there are already offers about. We've gone through the rigmarole of searching for the best deals around just for you so you can sip your tea and have a biscuit while we do the work for you. We are good to you, aren't we?

Garmin themselves hold back on the offers, but other retail sites have stuck to the new Black Friday tradition and put on some of the very best Black Friday deals .

So of course, Black Friday is a perfect time to really get good discounts on this top tech with some huge price slashes seen in the past years during this period.

Garmin is one of the most sought after brands in cycling with their GPS cycling head units, power units and GPS watches, they are one of the sporting tech brands in the world.

