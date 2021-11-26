Build your cycling outfit for less: Huge deals at Mike's Bikes on Specialized and more

Mike's Bikes is a family of bike stores in Northern California as well as a successful online retailer.

Its Black Friday deals are impressive, especially its clothing deals with significant savings on brands including Specialized, Sportful, Velocio and more.

We've searched its offers on jackets, jerseys and shorts to create the best cycling outfits for men and women.

Best Black Friday clothing deals at Mike's Bikes: Women

$19.77 at Mike's Bikes Specialized RBX Comp jersey: $100 $19.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 80%. Getting a breathable jersey for under $20 from one of cycling's biggest names is a deal that doesn't come around too often. Specialized's RBX comp jersey is semi-fitted making it ideal for commuting as well as training rides. It's made from its moisture-wicking VaporRize fabric that also protects against harmful UV rays. Elsewhere's there's a full zip, three rear pockets and a 'side stash' pocket too.

$83.77 at Mike's Bikes Sportful Fiandre NoRain vest: $119.99 $83.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 30%. You'll find cheaper vests this Black Friday but Sportful's Fiandre is loaded with detail, making it pretty special. Firstly it's made from the Italian brands NoRain fabric, which is lightweight, stretchy and does a great job of combating both the wind and the rain. There are also three rear pockets and reflective detailing, making this a practical choice for long-training rides where you'll need to carry some extra gear as well as deal with low-light conditions at the start or the end of your ride. At under $100 it's a great deal.

$54.77 at Mike's Bikes Specialized RBX bib shorts: $79.99 $54.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 32%. Specialized's RBX line offers quality garments at affordable prices - even more so when there's over 30% off retail. Its RBX bibs feature an articulated construction for ease of movement as well as being made from a comfortable four-way stretch fabric that also protects against UV rays. The pad is a women's-specific Body Geometry 3D Contour Chamois that's pre-moulded for comfort. In short, a solid pair of bibs.

$149.77 at Mike's Bikes Velocio Signature Rain Jacket: $299.99 $149.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 50%. Velocio kit is well-made and performs admirably. Designed in New England the brand knows a thing or two about inclement weather, as shown by its Signature rain jacket. It's made from a 3-layer fabric that's very lightweight and features a clever dynamic membrane that opens and closes as the temperature changes. Naturally tech like this comes at a price but with a 50% saving it becomes far more affordable.

Best Black Friday clothing deals at Mike's Bikes: Men

$55.77 at Mike's Bikes Sportful Strike jersey: $79.99 $55.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 30%. Sportful's Strike jersey is classic in its looks but is packed with features. Firstly it's made from a blend of three fabrics to achieve the desired mix of breathability and comfort. Then there's the raw cut sleeves for an improved 'aero' fit as well three generously-sized rear pockets. It's offered in black, red and green with an impressive 30% saving available across all three colours.

$84.77 at Mike's Bikes Specialized Trail Series Wind Jacket: $124.99 $84.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 32%. Bikepacking and gravel adventures often call for slightly more relaxed clothing. Specialized's Trail Series Wind Jacket is at home on the bike, at the camp site and at the bar after the ride. It made from 100% recycled polyester shell and features a half-zip and hood that's designed to fit under your helmet. It's suitably lightweight too, meaning it can easily be stashed away in a bike bag. With this deal you get all the style and tech for under $100.

$97.95 at Mike's Bikes Velocio Ultralight Vest: $138.99 $97.95 at Mike's Bikes Save 30%. Velocio make great clothing that packs lots of tech into some classically styled kit. This Ultralight vest is no exception. It's incredibly lightweight yet is still windproof and water-resistant - just what you need to take the chill off an early morning start or on a long descent. There's plenty of ventilation too, thanks to the mesh back. And finally it has reflective detailing to help keep you seen. At under $100 it's an attractive deal for a very useful piece of gear indeed.