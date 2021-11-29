Best Patagonia deals on Cyber Monday 2021: Savings on sustainable adventure gear

While Patagonia doesn't promote Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals the US outdoor clothing brand does have plenty of 'web specials' available during this period.

Widely associated with making environmentally-responsible gear for alpinists, rock climbers and surfers, the brand has branched out in recent times with a focused mountain bike range.

However, with the continued growth of the gravel and adventure cycling scene, Patagonia's multi-purpose fleeces, jackets and base layers are now well-suited to (and widely used) on bike adventures where lightweight yet warm clothing is vital. After all, setting up a bivvy after a day's riding is far more appealing if you remembered to stuff a featherweight down jacket in your bike's frame, handlebar or seat bag!

We've had a good look through Patagonia's current online deals to find the best clothing suited for cycling and cyclists.

Our pick of the best Patagonia deals

$208.99 at Patagonia Patagonia mens Micro Puff Hoody in Fire Red: $299 $208.99 at Patagonia Save $90. The Micro Puff hoody is ultra lightweight yet still incredibly warm. It features a synthetic insulation called PlumaFill that acts like down but performs better when wet, while the outer shell is windproof and features a DWR finish to keep the rain away. Elsewhere there's a full-length zip, a hood, two side pockets and two internal pockets, with the jacket stuffing inside the left pocket. In short, this is a bikepacking friendly jacket that will keep you warm on the bike and around camp.

$117.99 at Patagonia Patagonia mens R1 Fleece Full-Zip Hoody in Purple: $169 $117.99 at Patagonia Save $51. This slim fitting full-zip fleece uses grid pattern material to help trap heat while still wicking moisture away from the skin. It's a design that's being used increasingly in cold-weather cycling gear making the R1 fleece hoody a good fit for gravel and bikepacking adventures as well as for commuting during the winter. The close-fitting hood will also fit neatly under a bike helmet adding to the appeal for cyclists.

$68.99 at Patagonia Patagonia mens Houdini Jacket in Superior Blue: $99 $68.99 at Patagonia Save $30. The Houdini is a slim fitting featherweight windbreaker designed for trail running and other similar activities. This also makes it ideal for any cycling disciplines where aerodynamics take a backseat to versatility. Think gravel rides and bikepacking trips where the Houdini can double up as wind jacket and an extra layer when you're setting up camp or having a drink at a bar or pub after the ride.

$47.99 at Patagonia Patagonia mens long-sleeved Capilene Cool Merino Shirt in Hawk Gold: $69 $47.99 at Patagonia Save $21. The continued popularity of frame and bar bags has meant that we increasingly are no longer having to rely on our jerseys and jackets (or the pockets in our jerseys and jackets) to carry our gear. This in turn has seen a proliferation of tops designed for gravel and adventure riding that are essentially breathable t-shirts. This Capilene Cool Merino shirt fits the bill. It's slim fitting and made from a recycled merino wool blend that regulates your temperature and control odours. Just what you need for a multi-day bikepacking trip.

$61.99 at Patagonia Patagonia mens Capilene Thermal Weight crew neck shirt in black: $89 $61.99 at Patagonia Save $27. Patagonia's Capilene Thermal Weight crew is another shirt that uses Polartec's Power Grid fabric. The grid design traps heat and wicks sweat, making it ideal for cycling in cooler temperatures. This slim-fitting shirt would be an ideal base layer in cold weather or could be worn as a stand alone garment for gravel rides on cool but not cold days.

$138.99 at Patagonia Patagonia women's Rainshadow jacket: $199 $138.99 at Patagonia Save $60. The Rainshadow jacket is a lightweight and stretchy shell that uses a 3-layered durable fabric to keep you dry while still allowing for great breathability. Designed for hiking it's also a great fit for cycling activities from gravel rides to bikepacking trip to daily commutes in inclement weather. It features a full length zip, an adjustable hood and three pockets; the jacket also stuffs into the chest pocket. At under $150 its a great deal.

$154.99 at Patagonia Patagonia women's Thermal Airshed Jacket in Stellar Blue: $259 $154.99 at Patagonia Save $104. The Thermal Airshed jacket is designed to blend warmth with breathability during hard efforts in cold weather. All of which makes it ideal for cycling, whether you're hitting the trails or riding into the office. It's made from recycled Plumafill insulation with an outer layer thats treated with a DWR to help combat the rain. Functional and stylish it's a steal at under $100 off the retail price.

$34.99 at Patagonia Patagonia women's Capilene Midweight crew: $59 $34.99 at Patagonia Save $24. A good base layer really does make a difference, especially when it's cool out. This Capilene midweight crewneck from Patagonia works across a range of temperatures, helping to wick moisture and keep you comfortable. With it's close-fit it will work just as well on the bike as it will when you're out running or hiking. At under $35 it's a great offer on a versatile garment.

