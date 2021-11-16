Best Sigma Sports Black Friday deals 2021

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the final Friday of November, but in 2021 this period has been lengthened considerably as retailers look to meet demand while consumers hope to get a jump on product shortages and shipping delays.

The gear specialists at Sigma Sports have lots of great bike deals to keep most cyclists happy, including impressive deals on clothing, complete bikes, components and accessories.

If you're after yet more deals, make sure you check out our complete Best Black Friday Cycling Deals page.

Best Black Friday Deals at Sigma Sports 2021

£75/US$90 at Sigma Sports. Castelli Endurance 3 bib shorts in blue: £130/US$160 £75/US$90 at Sigma Sports. Save 42%. Castelli's Endurance 3 bibs are designed for all-day riding. To provide comfort over long distances they use the Italian's brand highest-end seat pad, the Progetto X2 air. In short it offers plenty of padding as well as good temperature regulation. Elsewhere, you have mesh straps to help with breathability and Castelli's Evolution fabric that helps to support your muscles after many miles in the saddle. Castelli's bib shorts are highly regarded for their fit and their performance and the Endurance 3 delivers on both, even at retail price. But here you're getting a reliable pair of bibs made with Castelli's premium fabrics for well under £100.

£69/US$90 at Sigma Sports Castelli Italia 20 short sleeve jersey: £130 £69/US$90 at Sigma Sports Save 47%. The Castelli Italia 20 is a full-zip jersey made from a breathable, lightweight wool blend. That means it retains that classic 'Fausto Coppi' look while still weighing less than 120 grams. The jersey features an embroidered badge to add further retro appeal as well as an Italian flag zip detail. Three rear pockets and Castelli's Giro3 gripper means you'll be able to carry plenty of gear on your rides too. Castelli quality and fit normally comes at a price but this saving delivers a high-end classically styled jersey at close to an entry-level price point. One for all the Sonny Colbrelli and Fillipo Ganna fans out there!

£52 at Sigma Sports Sportful Supergiara short sleeve jersey: £120 £52 at Sigma Sports Save 57%. The Supergiara is part of Sportful's dedicated gravel range. It's a full-zip jersey with a close fit made from lightweight and breathable mesh laser cut fabric. A big plus is the three larger-than-normal pockets on the rear, which includes a zipped pocket for your valuables. There's also some reflective detailing too for those low light conditions. Sportful are an Italian brand that delivers performance-driven clothing while still being pretty understated. They've made gear for the pro peloton for years, which means its been trialled by the best. At just over £50 this is a premium jersey at a bargain price. It's available in black, white, red and blue.

£79 at Sigma Sports Oakley Sutro sunglasses with Prizm black lens: £140/US$173 £79 at Sigma Sports Save 44%. The Oakley Sutro are a contemporary-looking pair of sunglasses which use a high-wrap lens for full coverage from both the sun and from objects. The Prizm lens are great for sunnier days, helping to reduce fatigue on the eyes while ensuring you get a great view of the road ahead. Over the years Oakley have become synonymous with cycling eyewear and for good reason. They offer great protection and comfort across a wide range of frames. Here you're getting a modern full-lens design a la Remco Evenepoel for a fraction of the cost of the regular price.

From £95/US$114 at Sigma Sports Fizik R5 Tempo Overcurve road shoes: £149 From £95/US$114 at Sigma Sports Save 36%. Fizik's R5 Tempo Overcurve is an elegant looking road shoe that delivers plenty of comfort at a great price. At £149 the R5 packed quite the punch, thanks to its asymmetrical shape that aids a better fit, the Boa dial and the overall lightweight.- a size 42 weighs about 250 grams per shoe. But thanks to this deal you're getting that great Italian styling with plenty of features for less that £100. Available in number of colours including white and black with neon yellow trim.

£110/US$132 at Sigma Sports. Shimano RC7 SPD-SL road shoes: £179.99 £110/US$132 at Sigma Sports. Save 39%. The Shimano RC7 is a lightweight road shoe that offers plenty of stiffness and comfort. For improved power transfer through the pedals there's the carbon sole that's rated 10/12 on Shimano stiffness scale. The dual Boa L6 dials allow for plenty of micro adjustment while the perforated upper helps keep your feet cool. They weigh in at just under 500 grams for the pair and come in a choice of black or white. The RC7 is a shoe you'll see on the feet of lots of riders due to the balance of weight, stiffness and overall comfort. At a shade over £100 this deal makes it likely that you'll be seeing them on plenty more cyclists too.

£210/US$252 at Sigma Sports. Fizik Antares 00 Versus Evo saddle: £324 £210/US$252 at Sigma Sports. Save 35%. The Fizik Antares 00 Versus Evo certainly isn't a cheap saddle. But if you're looking to invest in a high-end saddle for your Sunday best road bike then this deal makes it all the more affordable. Saving over £100 on retail, you're getting a full carbon saddle that's incredibly light, stiff, yet very comfortable. By the numbers that's a 153 grams for the regular width measuring 139mm. The single-piece carbon rail helps to better distribute your weight while the full-channel takes pressure off your soft tissues areas; having ridden many miles on the R1 and R3 models I can attest to its superior comfort over long distances.

£105 at Sigma Sports Shimano Ultegra R8000 carbon SPD pedals: £157 £105 at Sigma Sports Save 33%. There's a good chance that you've ridden Shimano SPD road pedals before. After all, they're offered at a few different price points and tend to perform very well. So if you're all ready a convert then the time to upgrade to some carbon versions could be now. This deal knocks over £50 off the price of the Ultegra R8000s, which weigh in at a measly 248 grams for the pair. As well as shaving a bit of weight from your bike, you'll also be a getting a low-profile pedal that offers a large contact area for comfortable and efficient pedaling. The sealed cartridge axle unit makes them plenty durable, too.

£799 at Sigma Sports Tacx Neo 2 T2850 Smart Trainer: £1099 £799 at Sigma Sports Save 27%.Heading into winter is a sensible time to upgrade your home trainer. The Tacx Neo 2 smart trainer delivers plenty of accuracy thanks to its sensory road feel and pedal stroke analysis as well as being nice and quiet too. With a max power capability of 2200 watts its well suited to even the most powerful of riders. Simple to set up through ANT+ or Bluetooth it comes with thru-axle adapters and front wheel support. The Tacx Neo 2 reviews well; we selected it as a Cycling Weekly Editor's Choice and gave it 4.5 stars out of 5. Now comfortably under £1000.