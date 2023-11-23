Black Friday: Evans Cycles slashes prices sitewide - up to 70% off Cannondale, Specialized and more

There is still one day until Black Friday officially kicks off, but Evans Cycles has jumped the gun, placing drastic reductions on many of its road, gravel, and hybrid bikes.

It's not just the small brands either, with 70% off selected Cannondale bikes, and up to 50% off Specialized bikes, too. We've already been taking a look at the best bike deals, Garmin deals and clothing deals from across the web, but the bike savings on Evans Cycles are so good we thought we would put them all in one place.

It's not just deals on bikes either - Evans Cycles has extended its sales to clothing and accessories - so there is a deal for everyone. On top of huge savings, Evans Cycles is also offering a £50 voucher when you spend £250. Let's take a look at the sweet deals.

Black Friday deals at Evans Cycles

Hybrid bike deals

Cannondale Adventure 2 Hybrid Bike: was £700 now £209 at Evans Cycles The Cannondale Adventure 2 is a brilliant hybrid bike for those looking to tackle city commutes and light leisure riding. Its designed with an aluminum step-thru frame and features a suspension fork to take out some of the harsher bumps on the road. It's disc brake equipped too, and is fitted with 7-speed Microshift gearing, making it a brilliant option for commuters.

Pinnacle Neon 2 Hybrid Bike: was £1,200 now £679 at Evans Cycles If you are looking for a high-spec commuting bike at a hugely reduced cost, then this Pinnacle Neon 2 hybrid at 43% off might be just what you are looking for. Boasting 11-speed Shimano 105 gearing, hydraulic disc brakes, and a lightweight alloy frameset, this bike is perfect for commuters who fancy getting into some weekend riding too.

Road bike deals

Specialized Roubaix Expert: Was £7,250 now £3,649 at Evans Cycles The Specialized Roubaix needs no introduction. It is one of the most well-known endurance road bikes on the market, and at 50% off, we think this is an absolute steal - even if it is the outgoing model. The 2023 Roubaix Expert comes complete with Roval c38 carbon wheelset, Ultegra 12-speed Di2 electronic shifting, and future shock technology to ensure you can ride fast in comfort.

Trek Domane AL2 Disc Road bike: was £1,050 now £739 at Evans Cycles We love the Trek Domane AL - so much so that its higher spec brother, the AL4, is our go-to road bike under £1,500. The Trek Domane AL2 is a brilliant option for those looking for quality and versatility, without going crazy on budget. The Domane AL2 is fitted with 8-speed Shimano shifting and disc brakes.

Gravel bikes deals

Cannondale Topstone Carbon Rival AXS Gravel Bike: was £4,850 now £2,899 at Evans Cycles I fell in love with the Cannondale Topstone Carbon back when I tested it earlier this year - so much so, that I ended up buying one for myself. Now though, I wish I had waited. Fully decked out with Sram Rival AXS 12-speed electronic shifting and integrated front and rear lights, and boasting the same carbon frameset as the bike I had on test, I can personally vouch for this bike's performance!

Specialized Diverge E5 Elite Gravel Bike: was £2,200 now £1,539 at Evans Cycles This is a 2022 model bike, but when we reviewed the Diverge E5, we were impressed by its adaptability. The Specialized Diverge is another versatile gravel bike that is capable of wearing two different hats. Its stable geometry and wide tyre clearance makes it a great option for both endurance road riding and gravel riding. The E5 model is also fitted with 2x10 speed Shimano GRX shifting and hydraulic brakes giving you plenty of gear range and stopping power.

