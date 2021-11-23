Cycling retailers who have up to 50% off clothing and shoe deals this Black Friday

It's wall to wall offers from nearly all cycling retailers at the moment, but after the initial Black Friday savings headline, the discounts are often around the 20% off mark.

While we would never refuse a money saving offer, this sort of percentage deduction can often be had year round with the promise to subscribe for a discount code, showing your Student card, or ID in your are a member of the health service or serving military.

There are however, with a bit of hunting around the cycling websites, still some decent deals to be had, which are a little more hidden.

We've hand picked our current favourite offers on clothing and shoes which are live right now across the internet.

Some of the on-line deals will be just right for riding away with immediately this fall and winter. Other offers are bargains to buy and stash away, perfect motivation to keep riding throughout the colder months knowing you have that box fresh piece of kit to unwrap once the weather warms up.

If you're after more than just clothing and shoes, our best Black Friday bike deals 2021 is where we constantly update all our cycling related deals, including links to savings from our favourite retailers.

WHERE ARE THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OVER 50% FOR CYCLISTS IN THE US

There are cycling deals to be had all over the web right now, but we've found the best 40% - 50% savings at:

WHERE ARE THE BEST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS OVER 50% FOR CYCLISTS IN THE UK

Some of the best savings are exclusive to just clothing, so if you can't find your perfect here, check out these places for some of the best Black Friday deals at the moment:

Black Friday 50% + savings: USA

$399.00 Assos Liberty RS23 Thermo Rain Jersey: $399.00 $179.98 at Backcountry SAVE 54% Save $219 on this mixed weather rain jacket from ASSOS, perfect for the muggy and warm but wet days in the saddle. The race fit upper can be dressed up and down to give it a range of temperatures, and the three rear pockets along with reflective panelling making this highly practical piece of kit from the Swiss brand.

$156.99 Alé Prime Digi Long Sleeve Cycling Jersey: $156.99 $66.00 at Wiggle SAVE 57% This brushed backed warm long sleeved jersey by one of our favourite brands, Alé, comes with a very tidy $90.99 price tag saving at Wiggle. Perfect for dry cool days on the bike, the regular fit jersey promises to not only keep off the chill, but also rapidly wick sweat away from your skin, ensuring that you don't get damp, and then cold later on. Three rear practical pockets and some reflective detailing makes this a great fall and spring layer on the bike.

Assos Habu Laalalai Women's Cycling Jacket: $305.80 Assos Habu Laalalai Women's Cycling Jacket: $305.80 $140 at Wiggle SAVE 54% There's a huge $165.80 saving to be had on this perfect winter cycling jacket from one of the best brand's in the market. This Habu Laalalai jacket is a warm winter outer layer that will help keep you pedalling all year round, and is an absolute steel at this price. We've all got Assos gear still going strong after decades of riding, so this is a key investment at more than half price.

$119.00 ASSOS UMA GT Evo Short Sleeve Jersey: $119.00 $49.99 at Competitive Cyclist SAVE 58% We love the Assos UMA GT women's range of cycling clothing, highly rating the UMA GT half shorts when we saw them. The whopping 58%, which equals $50, saving on this jersey is a great deal for anyone after comfort and performance. There's a few colours and sizes still to choose from, but the price does increase slightly if you're after the most popular black or white.

Shock Absorber Ultimate Fly Sports Bra: Shock Absorber Ultimate Fly Sports Bra: $57.49 $19.99 at Wiggle SAVE 66% There's a huge $37.50 saving to be had on the much respected Shock Absorber sports bra, and there are still great number of sizes to choose from. The laser cut bra contains three layers of fabric bonded together and then molded to allow breasts to retain their anatomical shape whole absorbing internal and external movement. Moisture wicking and breathable performance fabric for true comfort when on the bike.

Assos AfterSnowBootie S7: $228.95 Assos AfterSnowBootie S7: $228.95 $104.95 at Competitive Cyclist SAVE 54% Creating a specific piece of kit for a specific need is exactly what ASSOS is great at, and these snow booties are a prime example and now have a $124.00 saving. Painfully cold feet will write off any desire to ride in snow ever again, but keep them warm and pow rides will be some of the best times you spend on your bike. Part overshoe part wader, these foot warmers extends from toe to below knee for total water proof protection in snow and freezing conditions. The rugged sole should stand strong against winter roads and trails, while a hard weather proof zipper at the back locks you in securely.

$275.00 GIRO Empire ACC road bike shoes: $275.00 $114.99 at Jenson SAVE 58% Here at Cycling Weekly we really rate these road shoes from GIRO and the $160 is a fantastic offer. On test we found them to be the perfect balance of stiffness and comfort for both long days in the saddle and road racing/ performance riding. There's limited sizes available, so be quick if you want jump on this deal.

Altura Nightvision Windproof Gloves: $49.00 Altura Nightvision Windproof Gloves: $49.00 $22 at Wiggle SAVE 55% Altura kit is always great bang for buck, but this $27 saving on a pair if it's windproof hi-viz gloves is a great deal to be had. Three layers of softshell fabric on the back of the hand is teamed with a Amara palm with silicone grip for minimal impact on radial grip. A neoprene cuff tucks easily under jacket sleeves, and an added durable water resistant coating will make these cool weather gloves a great option on changeable days.

Craft Women's Active Extreme LS Base Layer: $56.49 Craft Women's Active Extreme LS Base Layer: $56.49 $25.00 at Wiggle SAVE 55% I've had my winter Craft base layer for years and it's still going strong, makes the price saving of over $30 for this a fantastic offer. The active outdoor specialist Craft say that this extreme baselayer keeps you warm by not only keeping the cold out, and traps warm air in, but the close fitted ribbed design also maximises sweat removal, preventing a secondary chill from being damp.

Black Friday 50% + savings: UK

£295.00 £64.90

Assos Koenigshaube Cycling Jacket: £295.00 £64.90 £58.41 at Chain Reaction Cycles SAVE 82% ! This is a mind-bending saving of £236 for a piece of Assos action. Lightweight, wind proof and water resistant comes with a relaxed fit, for a more casual riding appeal. Of course at this price there are strings attached, in that it's only available in extra small, but it's temping to buy as a gift or even perhaps hope that you can grown down to it!

Shock Absorber Ultimate Fly Sports Bra: Shock Absorber Ultimate Fly Sports Bra: £48.00 £15.00 at Wiggle SAVE 68% A rare US and UK opportunity to be had, and music to anyone's ear discovering that the UK has be biggest offering with a massive £33 off the RRP of this sports bra. Most sizes are still in stock of this shock absorbing and sweat wicking support bra.

£48 at Wiggle SAVE 60% Altura Hail Cycling Jacket: £120.00 £48 at Wiggle SAVE 60% There's probably not a better winter/ rain/ storm/ hail commuting jacket on the market. The high-viz waterproof jacket has had a huge £72 knocked off it's RRP in all sizes and is just the perfect purchase to keep you getting to the workplace year round. The relaxed fit will probably even fit over your off bike coat, and nice touches like the had pockets, removable good and underarm ventilation means if you're cycling is only part of your commute, you can leave it on until you are in the warm and dry.

£149.99 Pearl Izumi Pursuit Thermal Cycling Bibtights: £149.99 £59.99 at CycleStore SAVE 60% Save £90 off these warm all-weather bib tights, which boast a temperature range of down to 5 degrees. The fleecy tights are teamed with a Elite Pursuit 1:1™ chamois, which has a four way stretch top for comfort. A zipper ankle closure with internal draft flap should keep the chill out of the legs while maintaining their body hugging design.

Endura Pro SL Winter Sock: Endura Pro SL Winter Sock: £22.99 £9.99 at CycleStore SAVE 56% There's a nice £12 saving to be had on these winter socks from the Scottish brand of cycling clothing. Made from a mix of PrimaLoft and Silk blend, there's a padded toe box and and stretch arch support. A longer than average cuff keeps any sock to tights drafty gaps at bay.

Pearl Izumi Select Barrier WxB Jacket: Pearl Izumi Select Barrier WxB Jacket: £129.99 £59.99 at CycleStore SAVE 53% Save £70 on this rain protective outer layer with it's 2.5 layer and fully sealed seams for maximum water penetration protection. Designed specifically for wearing over thermal winter jackets it's practical rainwear for getting the job done in all weather.

£39.99 Altura Nightvision 5 Waterproof Glove: £39.99 £16.00 at Wiggle SAVE 55% Save nearly £24 on these ideal winter gloves. Altura say that they offer total water and wind protection, which along with a significant level of reflective detailing and high viz colour way options, makes them a great option for winter commuting.

Keep coming back as we regularly update the page for more deals and discounts over the magic half price swing tag.