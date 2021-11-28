Here's where you can still get 50% off as Black Friday heads into Cyber Monday

We hear you. If you're going to be tempted into opening your wallet because a host of retailers got together and decided on an arbitrary date to have an annual 'Black Friday Bike Sale' - or a 'Cyber Monday bike sale' - you want to make sure you're getting a proper saving. None of this 10% business.

Half price is a significantly more inviting offer than 10% or 20%. After all, the truth is you can get 10% off most items throughout much of the year. So, we're concentrating on the big-ticket savings here to make sure you're getting a genuine offer.

Cyber Monday's official date is Monday November 29, and its arrival heralds the final gong of the Black Friday sales period. So, if you're still looking for that absolute steal of a deal, then this might be the page for you.

Black Friday/Cyber Monday 50%+ off deals US

Retailers have begun flipping their sales from Black Friday to 'Cyber Monday' focus, but the discounts remain high, if not higher during this last push to maximise the pre-Christmas sales.

now from $16 at Wiggle Continental Grand Sport Race Road Bike Tire was $39.65 now from $16 at Wiggle Save up to 59% Savings vary across sizes, 32c is 59% off - and if you've got the clearance, a nice plush tyre will serve you really well over winter. If you don't have the clearance, there's 41% off the 23c option. This is a durable, endurance tire, with a Double NyTech Breaker to prevent against flats - but it doesn't feel slow on the road, making it a good all-rounder.

$20 at Wiggle dhb Neoprene Nylon Shoe Covers were $40 now $20 at Wiggle Save 50% Neoprene, used to construct wetsuits, is waterproof and insulating - so it's a great material to use for an overshoe, too. This pair comes with a Kevlar-reinforced heel, toe and base, to aid longevity.

now $107 at Oakley Oakley Mercenary glasses were $214 now $107 at Oakley Save 50% These sports lenses feature a double nose bridge whilst the lenses are rounded. The discount applies to a selection of lens styles, including those tailored to medium as well as bright light.

$27.50 at Rapha Rapha Logo TShirt was $55 now $27.50 at Rapha Save 50% A stylish cotton t-shirt, with reductions across sizes X-Small to Large.

$19.77 at Mike's Bikes Specialized RBX Comp jersey: Was $100 now $19.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 80% Frankly, this offer seems a bit too good to be true - but it's not, there's stock in sizes Small to Extra Large, and in both Black and Purple. I've worn this jersey on a Specialized bike launch, and it's a great semi-fitted option if you're seeking a relaxed fit but still want great moisture-wicking, three rear pockets and a 'side stash' valuables pocket.

$149.77 at Mike's Bikes Velocio Signature Rain Jacket: Was $299.9 now $149.77 at Mike's Bikes Save 50% Velocio has a great reputation, both for quality kit and ethical, sustainable production. This Signature Rain Jacket uses 3-layer fabric to keep you dry, without overheating. A proper technical waterproof is always expensive, but with 50% off, it's a lot more managable.

now $199.95 at Competitive Cyclist Giro Prolight Techlace Cycling Shoe was $399.95 now $199.95 at Competitive Cyclist Save 50% We always loved the Giro ProLight Techlace shoes, the flexible mateial paired with Velocro/lace hybrid fastening creates an excellent fit, and obviously, they're insanely light and breathable. The sticky issue was the price - so 50% off is welcome. Of course, at this sort of saving, sizes will become limited - but there are more styles and sizes down by 50% off at Competitive Cyclist.

Image Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: Were $360.76/£269.95 now $172.40/£129 Save 52% If you like the idea of blocking out the outside world when you're on the turbo trainer, then over-ear headphones are an option. They're also popular if you want to send a clear "not in the mood to chat" message as you warm up for your next race, note Laura Kenny is a huge fan of the over-ear style when on the rollers in track centre. These offer noise cancelling, are wireless (because wires can go wrong!) and they include a built-in microphone.

$46.00 at Wiggle Altura Nightvision Storm Waterproof jacket: Was $112 now $46.00 at Wiggle Save 58% The last Altura Nightvision jacket we tested at Cycling Weekly score 4/5, we found it an excellent option for commuting. The blue version sees this saving across sizes Small to 2XLarge. The seams are fully taped, to keep the water out, breathability has been a key consideration in design, and there's plenty of pockets plus reflective details throughout.

now $115.49 at ProBikeKit Selle Italia Novus Boost Superflow Saddle was $232.49 now $115.49 at ProBikeKit Save 50% Saddle choice is quite personal and you may wish to browse the Selle Italia deals at ProBikeKit (there are plenty!), but we chose this one as it's a style that suits a lot of riders. The Novus Boost utilises a compact shape, with a large cut out, and bevelled tip - suiting hard efforts as well as relaxed rides. It weighs from 235g (small) to 240g (large).

now Specialized Merino Tall socks: Were $22 now $7.95 at Mike's Bikes Save 64% Merino is well known for its warmth, quick-wicking, and also its incredible ability to stay whiff free. These socks feature an 8" cuff and will certainly keep your toesies cosy.

The UK isn't quite so attuned to 'Cyber Monday', the deals tend to continue to be 'Black Friday' until perhaps the morning of Monday November 29, if they even change title at all. That doesn't stop retailers adding more offers though, these are some of the biggest savings we've found this year...

now £8 at Tredz Ryder CRUX 250 USB Front Light was £16 now £8 at Tredz Save 50% A 250 lumen front light that fits nearly on your handlebars. 250 lumens is bright for a 'be seen' light and ideal for using when commuting on lit roads. This one has a 3-5 hour battery life, pending the mode you use, is tool-free in terms of assembly and charges via USB (cable included).

now £99.99 at Cycle Store Pearl Izumi Pro Amfib Shell Jacket was £199.99 now £99.99 at Cycle Store Save 50% We've had this jacket in on test before, and found it to be warm and cosy. We weren't sold on the fit, but that was the women's version so the men's may very well be different. This is a three-layer softshell that is warm and water-resistant.

now £99 at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch was £199.99 now £99 at Amazon Save 50% A smartwatch like this one from Fitbit will track your sleep, stems, and heart rate - including resting heart rate - to help you optimise your training and lifestyle for maximum gains. There's also some nice extras, such as notifications from a linked phone, and the opportunity to store up to 300+ songs.

£7.00 at Sigma Sports Velotoze Tall Shoe Covers: Were £18 now £7.00 at Sigma Sports Save 61% Velotoze are famous for being an inexpensive way to improve your aerodynamics, and/or keep your feet dry (in this colour, they'll increase visibility, too). These overshoes are popular among time trialists, road racers and commuters alike. There is a Velotoze short version too, if you want a little less coverage.

now £83.50 at Oakley Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £167 now £83.50 at Oakley Save 50% We've big fans of the Radar EV, which offers excellent peripheral vision with minimal frame interference. The discount applies to the black lens, which will be most suited to summer, but of course the lenses are interchangeable if you're less forward-thinking inclined.

£95 at Sigma Sport GORE Wear C7 Long Distant Bib shorts: Were £199.99 now £95 at Sigma Sport Save 52% We've had these on test, and thoroughly recommend them - indeed they won an Editor's Choice award in 2020. The only real downside was the cost, buy Sigma has fixed that for you with this offer - with loads of sizes down by 52%. The C7 shorts are designed for distance, with ample chamois, but the fit is relitively racey.

£4.99 at Tredz Endura FS260 Pro Cycling Cap was £14.99 now £4.99 at Tredz Save 67% Is there anything that says 'cycling' more than the humble casquette? Maybe don't answer that. But a cycling cap is a great way to keep the rain out of your face on a wet winter ride, and at 67% off, this is a real bargain.

Image Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones: Were £269.95 now £129 at Amazon Save 52% If you want to block out the noise around you whilst you train - or warm up for a race - these noise cancelling headphones will do the trick. They're wireless and use Bluetooth, feature a mic, and being over-ear are more likely to fit if you've previously had issues with in-ear options (I know I have!)

Image LifeLine TT-01 Turbo Trainer was £99.99 now £49.99 at Wiggle Save 50% Yes, it's basic - but what do you think the heroes of cycling's past trained on? They certainly didn't have automatically re-adjusting resistance, they just used the gears. If you want a simple method of training indoors, for a bargain price, this is it.

£16.00 at Wiggle Altura Nightvision 5 Waterproof Gloves: Were £39.99 now £16.00 at Wiggle Save 50% There's no such thing as bad weather, only... bad gloves. Cold fingers are a hugely common complaint among winter cyclists, and these padded gloves offer both wind and water protection. They're touch screen compatible and have an elongated cuff to prevent chills from travelling up your arm.

