Wahoo Black Friday discounts direct from Wahoo go live

Starting today, Black Friday November 26, Wahoo is offering discounts on a variety of its products including the the latest Wahoo Kickr V5 smart trainer and the Wahoo Elemnt Rival smart watch.

It's rare that Wahoo does this: in previous years it has unveiled a single offer - last year's Wahoo Black Friday deal was a free year's subscription to the SUF training app, now renamed Systm.

This year Wahoo is not only offering a free year's subscription to Systm with any trainer or bike purchase, but is also offering money off the trainers and smart bikes themselves.

If you’re after a factory refurbished trainer or smart bike Wahoo is offering 10% off the Kickr bike, 15% off the Kickr smart trainer, 15% off the Kickr Core smart trainer and 15% off the Kickr Snap smart trainer.

Here's a list of what's on offer:

Black Friday 26 November only:

10% off Wahoo Kickr V5

10% off Wahoo Kickr Bike refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr Core refurbished

15% off Wahoo Kickr Snap refurbished

Black Friday 26 November through Monday 29 November:

Free one year subscription to Wahoo Systm with any Wahoo smart trainer/bike purchase

15% off Wahoo Elemnt Rival

These will be available through Wahoo’s network of premium retailers and also on wahoofitness.com. N.B. Refurbished units will only be on sale at wahoofitness.com

These deals will be available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday only, so don’t miss out and bag yourself a Wahoo deal direct from the source immediately!

now £899.99 Wahoo Kickr V5 smart trainer £999.99 , now £899.99 (save £100) The Wahoo Kickr V5 - the latest version - won Cycling Weekly's 2021 best smart trainer grouptest. Here's what we said: "With a smooth feeling erg mode, a compact packaway size, and in not needing to be manually calibrated, the Kickr ticks more boxes than any of the other trainers on test. It’s also not outrageously expensive comparative to other top-of-the-range direct-drive turbos.

now £2,429.99 (save £270) Wahoo Kickr Bike certified refurbished £2,699.99 , now £2,429.99 (save £270) We gave the Wahoo Kickr smart bike 4.5/5 when we reviewed it. This was our conclusion: "No other exercise bike offers the gradient adjustments we have here, and this makes indoor cycling both more fun and more realistic, potentially having a greater transfer out on the road. The adjustable shifters are excellent, as is the ride quality." We docked half a star because of the relatively high new price (£2,999.99) but that's not an issue with this refurbished, discounted one.

now £629.99 (save £70) Wahoo Kickr Core smart trainer £699.99 , now £629.99 (save £70) The Wahoo Kickr Core is a stripped down version of the brand’s top-end Kickr trainer, designed to provide all the basic functions of the original but for £300 less. The flywheel is lighter than the Kickr's and even though that does compromise its performance slightly, it makes it easier to transport. With a 15% discount we'd say you're still looking at an excellent deal.

now £364.99 (save £65) Wahoo Kickr Snap smart trainer £429.99 , now £364.99 (save £65) The entry-level smart trainer from Wahoo has the functionality of the top-of-the-range Kickr but uses a wheel-on design rather than direct drive. We gave it 4/5 when we reviewed it, saying: "In use, the swap to wheel-on makes little difference to the ride feel, which is much more realistic than many trainers, with the heavy freewheel providing plenty of inertia."

now £299.99 (save £50 Wahoo Elemnt Rival smart watch £349.99 , now £299.99 (save £50) When we reviewed the Wahoo Elemnt Rival watch we gave it 4.5/5 and a space in this year's Editor's Choice list of our favourite products. We called it: "A sports-focused watch with the trademark clean design and usability of Wahoo’s cycling computers, reliable pairing and syncing, an intuitive app and exceptional battery life." With £50 off on Cyber Monday only we recommend you hurry up!

