What are the best deals on exercise bikes and smart bikes this Black Friday weekend?

Black Friday 2021: Best exercise bike and smart bike deals USA

Stages Cycling Smart Bike SB20: $3,149.00 Stages Cycling Smart Bike SB20: $3,149.00 $2,799.99 at Backcountry save $349.01 Stages has put of heavy emphasis on fit with its smart bike. It features a narrow Q-factor of 157mm – faithfully replicating a road bike – and has the option of four crank lengths from 165 to 175mm. Able to put out a maximum resistance of 3,000w and simulate gradients of up to 25%, it'll handle anything on the virtual roads of Zwift.

Stages Cycling SC2 Indoor Bike: $2,246.00 Stages Cycling SC2 Indoor Bike: $2,246.00 $2,025.00 at Backcountry save $221.00 If you're not interested in linking up with virtual platforms, instead preferring the pure simplicity of a spin bike from indoor cycling classes, the SC2 could well be the better deal. The size range remains a massive 4’-10” to 6’-10, while a perimeter weighted flywheel mimics that inertia feeling of riding out on the road.

Peloton bike+: $2,495 Peloton bike+: $2,495 $2,145 at Peloton save $350 This is Peloton's latest and greatest machine. Beyond the intense cardio workouts of the original bike, this model adds in strength, stretching and yoga classes for a more holistic workout. This is the price of the bike on its own, but there are various bundles adding in different equipment, if you don't yet have your own weights, shoes or resistance straps.



Peloton bike: $1,645 Peloton bike: $1,645 $1,495 at Peloton save £150 The original Peloton bike brings you a convenient and immersive indoor cycling experience. With daily live classes streamed directly from Peloton's NYC studio, that pin in your dairy can really help motivate you to clip in for the session. But for training out of hours, there's still the 24-hour access to Peloton's library of studio classes.

NordicTrack Commercial S15i: $1,799.00 NordicTrack Commercial S15i: $1,799.00 $949.99 at Amazon save $849.01 Again, more of a spin bike, this won't connect to Zwift or other cycling training platforms, but it does offer a cheaper way to get the benefits of a stable, low maintenance, and highly adjustable indoor trainer than going to route of a smart bike. The 15 inch screen allows you to watch instructor-led sessions for better motivation.

Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike: $999.99 Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike: $999.99 $679.15 at Amazon save $320.84 Echelon. Rhymes with... nope can't think of any other three-syllable cycling related brands ending in -on that might be offering an ostensibly similar product. Anyhow, this bike comes with a 30-day free membership to Echelon's live and on-demand classes, featuring workouts that range from 5 to 45 minutes.

Black Friday 2021: Best exercise bike and smart bike deals UK

Stages Cycling Smart Bike SB20: £2,800.00 Stages Cycling Smart Bike SB20: £2,800.00 £2,199.00 at Wiggle save £601.00 Fully compatible with indoor platforms, such as Zwift's virtual worlds and TrainerRoad, Stages' smart bike can simulate gradients of up to 25% and has a maximum resistance of 3,000w. Able to fit a size range of 4’-10” to 6’-10”, it faithfully replicates a road bike with a narrow Q-factor of 157mm and the option of four crank lengths from 165 to 175mm.

Tacx Neo Smart Bike: £2,299.99 Tacx Neo Smart Bike: £2,299.99 £1,999.99 at Leisure Lakes Bikes save £300 Just like the Tacx Neo 2T turbo trainer, the Neo Smart Bike is able to simulate different road surfaces such as cobbles and wooden boards with an impressive realism. The Q-factor is also kept low, at a road-bike-like 147mm. Able to simulate gradients of up to 25% and watts up to 2,200 - your legs will give out long before this bike.

Peloton bike+: £2,295 Peloton bike+: £2,295 £1,995 at Peloton save £300 The bike+ is Peloton's top of the range model, adding in strength, stretching and yoga classes to the intense cardio on-the-bike workouts of the original bike. This offer is for the bike by itself, but there is a range of bundles adding in different equipment – if you don't already have your own weights, shoes or resistance straps.

Peloton bike: £1,495 Peloton bike: £1,495 £1,350 at Peloton save $145 This is the original Peloton bike, offering the convenient and immersive indoor cycling experience that the brand is known for. Daily live classes are streamed directly from Pelton's NYC studio, giving you a pin in your dairy that can really help hold you to your sessions. For out-of-hours training, there's still 24-hour access to Pelton's library of studio classes.

NordicTrack Commercial Studio cycle: £1,699.00 NordicTrack Commercial Studio cycle: £1,699.00 £999.00 at Amazon save £700.00 Although this bike won't connect to Zwift and the suchlike, it does present a lower cost entry into the stable, low maintenance and highly adjustable world of indoor trainers than you get with a fancy smart bike. With an integrated screen, you can follow instructor led sessions for increased motivation.

Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike: $999.99 Echelon Connect EX3 Indoor Exercise Bike: $999.99 $679.15 at Amazon save $320.84 Echelon. There aren't many three syllable cycling-related words ending in -on, but they all seem to have a indoor cycling platform attached now. Anyhow, this bike comes with a 30-day free membership to Echelon's live and on-demand classes, offering sessions ranging from 5 to 45 minutes.

SOVNIA Stationary Bike: £294.99 SOVNIA Stationary Bike: £294.99 £223.99 at Amazon save £71.00 If you're just after a no-frills spin bike that will let you complete your workouts without emptying your pockets, Sovnia's Stationary Bike offers a low cost entry to indoor training.

