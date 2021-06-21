Amazon Prime Day Garmin deals: the best discounts on computers and GPS watches

Amazon Prime Day is now in full swing, and will be until the end of tomorrow, June 22. There are some incredible cycling deals to be had. If you haven't already, take a look at our main Amazon Prime Day deals page, where we list all the best ones and suggest a few more for you to hunt down for yourself.

Amazon has some fantastic discounts on jerseys, shorts, socks, gloves and jackets.

But let's take a look here at some of the hefty discounts Amazon is offering on Garmin GPS computers and watches.

Garmin Edge Explore Perfect for touring and bikepacking, the Garmin Edge Explore comes with a big 3in touchscreen that's glove and rain friendly. It also comes preloaded with Garmin Cycle Map mapping with turn-by-turn navigation plus many other GPS and data tracking features. View deal UK: Was £219.00, now £149.00

Garmin Edge 130 Plus Garmin’s entry-level bike computer has the important functions such as turn by turn directions and a stack of data fields. Although its missing some of the bells and whistles of the more expensive head units, it’s arguably the best value. For more details read our review of the Garmin Edge 130 Plus. View deal UK: Was £169.99, now £109.99

View deal USA: Was $199.99, now $139.99

Garmin fēnix 6X Pro If there’s more sports to your life than just cycling – or if you dabble in CX and don’t want to be swapping your head unit between bikes mid-race – Garmin’s flagship smart watch makes for a compelling option. Preloaded with TOPO maps, you can even follow a route with it. To really drill into the details, you’re best off reading our full review here. View deal UK: Was £649.99, now £435.00

View deal USA: Was $649.99, now $549.99

Garmin HRM-Dual A heart rate monitor is one of the affordable ways to start tracking your performance and accurately quantifying the gains you are making. The ability to track your training load makes it much easier to ensure you’re doing the right amount – not too little and not too much. View deal UK: Was £60.31, now £52.95

View deal USA: Was $69.99, now $54.00

