Best Black Friday cycling deals that will save you a fortune

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 29th, which means the best Black Friday cycling deals will soon be upon us. This pre-Christmas sales period represents the best time of year to nab a bargain, but with offers all over the web, the bargain hunting weekend can feel overwhelming.

Our guide explains what to expect on the busiest shopping day of the year, how to make the most of it and where to get the best Black Friday cycling deals.

When do the best Black Friday cycling deals arrive?

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday November 26th - but we expect deals to start arriving from November 1.

Cyber Monday will be on Monday November 29th.

What is Black Friday all about?

Black Friday is a colloquial term for the first Friday after American Thanksgiving. For the UK readers, it’s the equivalent of the Boxing Day sales. However it also coincides with being the final Friday of November, which for most people is the last pay day before Christmas.

While early Black Friday sales were once limited to USA high-street stores, the advent of online shopping has seen the event become a global phenomenon, with shops around the world participating. The day has also now morphed into a very long weekend, with pre, during and post sales occurring, with the next biggest deal day now known as Cyber Monday, when deals that haven’t sold out can get a second price slash, or entirely new offers are dropped.

While most of the genuinely jaw dropping deals occur that weekend, many retailers start discounting on November 1 and some sales often continue right up to Christmas, usually with a mixture of big discounts as well as some lukewarm savings designed to bulk out the offering.

This page is designed to help you pick up the jaw dropping ones when they arrive, and avoid the lukewarm offers.

Where are the best Black Friday cycling deals?

In previous years, all the major specialist cycling retailers followed the same pattern demonstrated by the major general retailers, which has mostly seen the biggest deals adorning tech departments (think Garmin computers, GoPro cameras, power meters), as well as hefty discounts on bikes.

If you still haven't found what you are looking for, then we'd recommend these retailers as the ideal hunting ground:

With all of the above said, high-street stores also get involved, so you might be able to take advantage of any flash sales in your local bike shop, or their on line shopping portal.

What to expect from cycling retailers on Black Friday 2021

As mentioned above, the 24 hours has now extended into several days, if not months! Different retailers take different approaches to what is the busiest shopping day of the year, so it’s worth bearing in mind that Black Friday bike deals won't necessarily become available at 00:01 on November 26.

Some retailers will publish their plans in advance, with everything from countdowns to the launch, to announcements on social media and daily deals drip fed through the month.

We'll have our team with their ears to the ground and will update this page as soon as deals are announced, picking out the very best offers and outlining as well as sharing any sales plans published by a variety of retailers - so keep checking back for new and updated offers.

Tips for getting the best Black Friday cycling deals

When Black Friday 2021 kicks off officially, you can expect to be bombarded with deals and offers from every angle. It's easy to be tempted into making impulse purchases, resulting in an overspend, or with a new toy that you didn’t really want.

With a little careful planning you can make sure you enter December having made genuine savings that leave you with a glowing halo and still a healthy bank balance.

Here are our tips for Black Friday sale shopping success...

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here's how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it's actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they'll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public.

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases - and we'll publish the information on this page as soon as we're able.

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance - so click 'like' and 'follow' to be first in the queue.

Wheat from chaff

There will be lots of excellent and genuine discounts. But there will also be some pretty naff ones too.

Some retailers will place a Black Friday badge on their general sale tab - adding in a handful of new, mega offers created especially for the occasion.

This means that there will be a few new and genuine deals - often on pieces of tech and bikes, which will be the big deals to draw you in via email and on social media.

However, the existing sales bin products will also be in the mix, so you could have saved the same amount of money the week before, and most likely the week after. So do your homework now.

Write a list and set a budget

Sure, that cycling computer reduced by 70 percent is mighty tempting. But did you actually want a new cycling computer?

Before you hit the sales, write a list of items that you actually need, check what it’s currently retailing for and then set yourself a budget.

Remember kids, it’s only a bargain if you needed it in the first place.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store - but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days or credit notes only. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday - November 26, by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don't doubt your gift giving prowess, it's a good idea to bear this in mind.