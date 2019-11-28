Black Friday savings at Pearson Cycles, plus extra Cycling Weekly reader offer EMBARGO THURSDAY

Founded in 1860, Pearson Cycles has a long and illustrious history in the industry. In the same way its bike design has moved on from the original blacksmith’s forge to precision bike fitting and building at the Pearson House Design (PhD) studio, its sales methods have progressed to incorporate a very 2019 Black Friday sale.

The Pearson Cycles Black Friday sale extends across bikes, wheels, services, clothing and tools. The deals last until midnight on Monday, December 2.

As well as a wide range of big discounts, Cycling Weekly readers can also enjoy an extra £10 off – just use the code CW10 at the checkout.

Black Friday's official date is November 29, with mega deals expected to last until Monday December 2.

Here’s a few of the standout offers…

Just Killing Time Titanium Road Bike, was £4500, now £2500

A titanium triple butted build, with a tapered full-carbon fork and geometry that’s designed to be race-like but sustainable.

The downtube is ovalised at the headtube, and again at the bottom bracket – resulting in a classic look and an efficient but smooth ride.

At this price point, you get a Shimano Ultegra Di2 groupset, dual pivot rim brakes and the touchpoints will be selected based on bike fit data.

Cut To The Chase aero road bike, was £3900, now £3000

An aero road bike constructed from high-modulus carbon fibre, this frame features an oversized bottom bracket and beefed up headtube designed to provide a stiff and responsive ride.

There’s an aero, carbon fibre seatpost, and the frame is built around quick stopping disc brakes – in this build Shimano 105 hydraulic stoppers to match the rest of the groupset.

There’s more reductions on bikes, including cyclocross models, and both road and gravel ready carbon wheels.

If you’re looking for a comprehensive bike fit to set you up on your new steed, you can save £75 – bringing the cost down to £200.

Pearson Adventure Jersey, was £150, now £113

Pearson’s new clothing range puts a huge focus on sustainable production and the use of recycled fabrics. The adventure jersey is designed to be resilient and resistant against tears, with reinforced arm patches and an extra chest panel to keep the rider’s core warm. Coolmax tech comes in to provide quick drying and moisture management.

The jersey is down to £113, but there’s also an insulated road jacket at the same price.

Pearson’s ‘Survival of the Fittest’ bib tights are made from close to 100% recycled material, feature a unique PHD pad based on the brand’s accumulated bike fit research and for Black Friday they’re down from £170 to £102.

Finally, if you’re Christmas shopping for a loved one with a penchant for shiny tools, then the Pearson Fiddlesticks Allen key set is well worth checking out.

The price chop takes them from £20 to £14, representing a nice saving on a quality set of tools made from Durable, hardened Chrome-Vanadium steel.

We’ll be bringing you more Black Friday deals as the offers pour in, so keep checking back!