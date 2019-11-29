Eight absolute best Black Friday deals cycling has to offer in 2019

After a month long build up, Black Friday 2019 is officially here.

The big deals that brands have been threatening have hit the internet, and nobody wants to miss out.

We’ve waded through the sales to bring you the biggest bargains we could find, on highly reviewed products that we truly recommend.

Without further ado, here are our top ten absolute must buy’s from the world wide web…

Ribble R872 – Ultegra Di2 – was £2199, now £1599 – SAVE £600

Last time we reviewed the Ribble R872, we gave it a 10/10 – and one of the pros was that this lightweight, stiff, great handling bike was also incredibly competitively priced.

Well, Ribble has gone one better.

Right now you can get the R872 with Shimano Ultegra Di2 for just £1599.

Garmin Edge 820 GPS Bike Computer Bundle – was £400 now £199

The Garmin Edge family is the longstanding market leader, and the 820 is the perfect compromise between the all singing, all dancing 1030 and the ‘answers all the basic needs’ 520.

Here you’ll get detailed maps as well as training tests and the metrics (speed, distance, power etc). Strava live segments are go and the bundle includes a premium heart rate monitor plus speed and cadence sensors.

Continental Grand Prix 4000S II Folding Road Tyre – was £59.95, now £29.99 Conti released the new GP 5000 tyres late in 2018 – and they did impress us. However, the GP 4000 was the brand's leading model for FOURTEEN actual years. Whilst the tubeless ready 5000 might be the new ruler in the Continental family, we were all rolling on the 4000 II S very happily for a long time, indeed the rubber won an Editor's Choice award in 2017. Right now, you can get a set half price at Wiggle.

SRAM AXS 25% off

You could argue that SRAM’s new wireless, electronic AXS groupset has been the product of the year. Using smaller chaingrings and a 12- speed system, the brand says it has increased the overall range without creating jarring jumps between cogs.

Our reviewers agreed, giving both the SRAM Red eTap and the SRAM Force eTap versions a perfect 10/10.

Evans Cycles has a range of AXS options, all reduced by 25%.

Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon UST Road Wheelset – was £1190 now £829 Another former Cycling Weekly Editor's Choice winner, the Mavic Cosmic Pro Carbon hoops offer an aerodynamic edge, handle like a dream, and boast a weight loss on previous models. We reckon these are a great compromise for those looking for an all-rounder of a wheel, which will help you to slice through the wind without weighing you down. They're reduced at Merlin Cycles, with a 30% saving. Castelli Perfetto Limited Edition Long Sleeve Jersey – was £180 now £100 Largely considered to be the 'Gabba reborn', Castelli's Perfetto offers protection from the wind and rain without risking overheating. A race fit garment with a long rear flap to keep the spray off, it's rare you'll see a bunch ride out in winter without at least one of these in attendance.

If you’re looking to get into the immersive world of virtual racing and training, then you’re going to need a smart trainer. A direct drive model will provide a more stable base, so you can go for sprint efforts with absolute confidence.

The Tacx Neo is a hugely popular model. The newest iteration mimics climbs up to 25%, can withstand 2200 watts, and this is currently the best offer available.

Specialized Tarmac Comp Road Bike 2019, was £3150 now £1949

It’s really no secret that basically the entire Cycling Weekly editorial team is partial to a Specialized Tarmac. The GC all-rounder of a bike rides like a dream, and more recent tweaks mean it’s not an aerodynamicists nightmare at all.

There’s a host of deals on the brand’s bikes at CycleStore, but the full Ultegra model for under £2000 really caught our eye.

