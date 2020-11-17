Rapha will not be holding a Black Friday sale, but sets up a charity Strava challenge instead 

Rapha has announced it will not be holding a Black Friday sale this year, but instead wants you to help out with a million kilometre Strava challenge.

Cycling clothing brand Rapha hopes to raise money for charity by encouraging cyclists to ride a million kilometres on Black Friday, November 27, to help provide bikes for the less fortunate.

Instead of Black Friday sales, Rapha will also be closing its 21 clubhouses around the world, allowing its 470 employees from 14 countries to take the day off and ride for the charity challenge.

Black Friday originated in the United States, initially used to describe the huge surge in shoppers on the day after Thanksgiving.

But in recent years the phenomenon has gone international with businesses across the world reducing prices, including a Black Friday in the cycling world.

A statement from Rapha said: “2020 has been tough for all of us. But amid the uncertainty, cycling has prospered as more people have ridden to get around or find release from restrictions.

“At Rapha, we have benefitted from this but we realise that there are many cycling clubs and charities who have been more negatively impacted by the pandemic, and who need our support now more than ever.

“We believe that with the help of the Rapha Foundation’s global communities we can empower hundreds of cyclists around the world to help us meet our goal.”

The charity challenge will take place on Black Friday and will be hosted on Strava, with riders signing up to ride on the social media app here.

For every 1,000km covered, the Rapha Foundation will donate a bike to World Bicycle Relief and if all riders taking part can hit the one million kilometre mark a total of £120,000 will be donated to the organisation, enough for 1,000 bikes.

Riders can also make their own donations to the World Bicycle Relief via its JustGiving page.

Sign up via Strava and help raise money for a good cause.