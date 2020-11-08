Sunday Trading: Discounts on Garmin, Castelli, SRAM and more

As all the online shops start to launch their early Black Friday deals, cycling is doing the same. So this weeks Sunday Trading has very much taken advantage of these heavy discounts so you don’t have to search for them.

With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Garmin Edge 1030 cycle computer £499.99 £299.99

The Garmin Edge 1030 is about as good as it gets in the cycling computer world. It has detailed navigation, an array of fitness metrics as well as offering Strava Segment tracking and Bluetooth and ANT+ connection. View Deal

Northwave Raptor Arctic GTX winter boots £209.99 £99.99

Designed more for the gravel market, these rugged shoes are warm, comfortable and waterproof thanks to the superb Gore-Tex technology. View Deal

Castelli Dinamica women’s jacket £185 £89.99

An ideal jacket for those autumnal or winter rides. Made with Gore-Tex technology, it is waterproof, windproof, warm and of course breathable so you’re not cooked inside. View Deal

Giro Raes Techlace women’s road shoe £219.99 £88

These very snazzy shoes are not only eye-catching, but also are made with weight and comfort in mind.

If you’re not a fan of vivid pink, they are also available in black or white. View Deal

MuddyFox PU Cycling overshoes £44.99 £9

A massive discount on some top quality overshoes to keep the weather of your feet when it’s brass monkeys outside thanks to it’s thermal lining inside. View Deal

SRAM Red DUB road double chainset £625 £423

The name SRAM generally means you will be getting some of the best for your money, and it’s no change here. It is all about making sure you have a smooth ride, improving your cadence and form too. View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher road tyre twin pack £119.98 £68

One of Cycling Weekly’s personal favourites, we love this tyre as it is reliable, fast and most wheel brands use it as their standard tyre. It covers everything you need. View Deal

Garmin Edge Explore GPS cycling computer £219.99 £179.99

Coming with touchscreen, all the new Garmin Connect features, smart navigation to help you while on the move, 16GB of storage and can, of course, connect to Strava and the like. View Deal