Sunday Trading: discounts on Garmin, Oakley, Continental, Fulcrum and more

Garmin Vector 3 double-sided power meter pedals at ProBikeKit
£849.99 £649.99
These Garmin Vector 3 double-sided power meter pedals are the latest version. Easily transferable between bikes, these are the best power meter solution for most riders.
Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic glasses at ProBikeKit
£205 £144.99
The iconic Oakley Jawbreaker is one of our favourite glasses. This version, with the photochromic lens, is perfect for winter, with the lens adapting to different light conditions while still providing 100% UV protection.
Garmin Edge 1030 cycle computer at Wiggle
£499.99 £299.99
With its large screen, detailed mapping, barometric altimeter, an array of fitness metrics and data tracking, the Garmin 1030 is an incredibly powerful device. With Bluetooth and ANT+ connection all your peripherals are covered.
Fizik R4B road shoe at Wiggle
£189.99 £99.99
With their carbon composite sole and perforated microtex upper (same as the excellent saddles), the Fizik R4Bs are a stiff, lightweight race shoe. All sizes are available, in black or white.
Mobi V-15 Portable Bike Pressure Washer at Wiggle
£99.99 £49.99
Perfect for cleaning a mud-caked bike (or dog, or footwear) before putting it back in the car, the Mobi V-15 runs off a 12V vehicle outlet (cigarette lighter) and can jet-wash at up to 130psi.
Continental Grand Prix 5000 clincher at ProBikeKit
£59.99 £36
Conti’s best ever race tyre, the GP5000s are fast-rolling, lightweight and supply the legendary ride quality the German firm’s top tyres are renowned for. This is the best price for the clinchers as we write.
Sage Duo Temp Pro espresso machine from John Lewis
£379.95 £299
The Duo Temp Pro produces barista-quality espressos, cappuccinos and flat whites and has a commercial-style steam wand for perfect home latte art.
Fulcrum Racing 900 C17 road wheelsest £184.99 £109.99
Perfect for winter mileage, these alloy wheels deliver a smooth ride but are robust and hard wearing. With 20 spokes front/24 rear and 1,890g the set, they are not going to slow you down, either.