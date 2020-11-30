Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to be had. As we continue in the world of Covid and lockdown, people are spending an awful lot more time on their phones, tablets and computers searching for that perfect buy, so deals are being snapped up. If you like the look of a deal it is better to go for it rather than wait to save disappointment.
Shipping delays continue to be an issue in some regions as well, so if you’re trying to find that perfect holiday gift for the cyclist in your life, it’s best to act now.
Here are our top 10 Cyber Monday deals for cyclists. Since these deals tend to differ between UK and US retailers, we’ve organized this list by region.
10 Cyber Monday cycling deals you don’t want to miss (UK)
Giro Aether Spherical road cycling helmet (MIPS)
£289.99 £169
We gave the Giro Aether Spherical 10/10 when we reviewed it – we just couldn’t fault it. from our review team. We’re big fans of its low weight, excellent cooling and on-trend looks.
Oakley Flight Jacket Sunglasses
£212.00 £117.49
Don’t miss your chance to pick up a set at such a great discount. We were impressed by them when we had them on review, confirming the unobstructed view, great optics and minimisation of heat build-up.
4iiii 105 Precision power meter
£299 £236.99
We were really impressed with the 4iiii watt measuring system. It’s one, if not the, lightest power meters on the market, just adding an additional 9g to your left crank. This also makes it one of the cheapest options too. Recording just one-sided leg data isn’t going to be for everyone, but having tested it in comparison to the Tack Neo indoor trainer, it was pretty accurate in it reading, once the loss of the drive train was taken into consideration.
Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 Carbon Clincher Wheelset
£1,499.98 £996.99
Used by some of the pro teams, anything with Dura-Ace on it is going to be near the top of best buys in the cycling world. Made with a faster, smoother and more responsive ride in mind.
Fizik R4B SPD-SL Road Shoes
£189.99 £99.99
Fizik shoes are some of the best you can get, combining comfort, stiffness, and breathability. This model features a Boa IP1 dial which allows you to loosen as well as tighten in 1mm increments, enabling you to get a spot-on fit.
Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless Folding Tyre
£64.99 £33.99
The Pro One is a really popular tyre among Cycling Weekly’s tech team, it’s fast rolling but surprisingly resilient. Opt for this tubeless version and you could be enjoying low rolling resistance – without too much fear over flats – all year.
Zipp 303 NSW Carbon Clincher Wheelset
£2,675.00 £2,160.49
The go to name in aero wheels, Zipp are known for their quality and the 303 Firecrest is no different. Built for speed, these wheels can cut through the air like a knife through butter. Also designed so they smooth out bumps on the road, they are very comfortable too.
SRAM Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter
£1,070 £779.99
Positioning itself as one of the industry power meter leaders Quarq is swiftly becoming a household name amongst cyclists. The SRAM owned power meter brand has a plethora crank-based power meters now, and if you’re happy with a rather aged model you can make even more savings. We’ve selected a more up to date version that comes with a wallet pleasing 32 per cent saving.
Lezyne Super Drive 1600XXL / KTV Pro Smart Light Set from Tweeks
£150 £119.99
1600 lumens – to be clear – is A LOT. This Lezyne beam will allow you to ride unlit lanes at basically the same pace as you would in daylight. There’s multiple modes, so you can tone it down when on lit streets.
100% Speedtrap Hiper Iceberg Blue Mirror Lens
£189.99 £138.74
As worn by Peter Sagan, the Speedtraps take big lenses to the next level. This version with the Iceberg Blue mirror lens is the last word in cool.
10 Cyber Monday cycling deals you don’t want to miss (USA)
GoPro Hero9 plus subscription at GoPro Hero 9 Black
$549.98 $349.98
GoPro is offering a $200 saving on this monster deal, with a 32GB memory card, extra battery, Floating Hand Grip, Magnetic Swivel Clip and one-year subscription all included. Take high quality video of your rides, and send it straight to edit – this is a baning offer for anyone who wants to turn their adventures by bike into a film project.
GARMIN Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer
$279.99 $223.99
The Garmin Edge 520 Plus does everything the ever popular 520 does, but with better route planning and navigation. Enjoy all the standard metrics, plus fitness tracking and Strava live segments.
NiteRider Lumina1200 And Solas 250 Light Combo
$179.99 $134.99
Light combo for increasing visibility in dim conditions,, The headlight provides up to 1200 lumens in Boost mode. OLED digital display eliminates battery level guesswork. IP-64 rating resists moisture and dust. Group Ride mode for visibility without distraction.
Giro Synthe MIPS road helmet
$255 $179.99
The incredibly popular road helmet from Giro, which offers breathability, a decent aero performance – and MIPS protection to boot.
SRAM Red 1x D1 Quarq DUB power meter
$1401 $1191
Want to get a power reading on your cross or gravel bike? Look no further than this great deal. A +/- 1.5 accuracy rating will keep your training consistent and SRAM’s X-Sync narrow-wide chainring will keep the chain secure.
FOUNDATION BIKE CHAIN CLEANING KIT
$39.99 $27.99
Keep your drivetrain is in pristine condition with the Foundation Bike Chain Cleaning Kit. The chain scrubber is easy to operate making it super quick and convenient when it comes to maintaining the bike. The kit comes with the chain scrubber and three brushes, a soft bristle brush to lather up your drivetrain, a frame cleaning sponge with bristles and a gear cleaning brush.
4iiii Ultegra FC-R8000 left arm power meter
$455.10 $316.39
The 4iiii Ultegra power meter gives you excellent and quick reading of your power with the usual ANT+ connectivity available.
Reynolds 80 Aero Carbon Clincher Wheelset
$2,859.99 $1,381.99
These wheels are made with one purpose in mind: going fast. It’s not only the 80mm deep rims that contribute to this, by increasing the external rim width to 29mm, the transition from the tire to the rim is made smoother and therefore faster.
Clifbar Clif Bars 12 Pack
$17.88 $13.04
Who doesn’t love a Clif bar? The leading brand in the US has so many flavours on offer that you could happily munch your way through a whole load of them and never get bored.
Bolle Shifter Matte White sunglasses
$89 $75.60
We loved the Bolle Shifter glasses so much we awared them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. Big lenses and sturdy frames make for a winning combination.
