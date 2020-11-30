Black Friday may be over, but there are still plenty of Cyber Monday deals to be had. As we continue in the world of Covid and lockdown, people are spending an awful lot more time on their phones, tablets and computers searching for that perfect buy, so deals are being snapped up. If you like the look of a deal it is better to go for it rather than wait to save disappointment.

Shipping delays continue to be an issue in some regions as well, so if you’re trying to find that perfect holiday gift for the cyclist in your life, it’s best to act now.

Here are our top 10 Cyber Monday deals for cyclists. Since these deals tend to differ between UK and US retailers, we’ve organized this list by region.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

10 Cyber Monday cycling deals you don’t want to miss (UK)

Giro Aether Spherical road cycling helmet (MIPS) £289.99 £169

We gave the Giro Aether Spherical 10/10 when we reviewed it – we just couldn’t fault it. from our review team. We’re big fans of its low weight, excellent cooling and on-trend looks. View Deal

Oakley Flight Jacket Sunglasses £212.00 £117.49

Don’t miss your chance to pick up a set at such a great discount. We were impressed by them when we had them on review, confirming the unobstructed view, great optics and minimisation of heat build-up. View Deal

4iiii 105 Precision power meter £299 £236.99

We were really impressed with the 4iiii watt measuring system. It’s one, if not the, lightest power meters on the market, just adding an additional 9g to your left crank. This also makes it one of the cheapest options too. Recording just one-sided leg data isn’t going to be for everyone, but having tested it in comparison to the Tack Neo indoor trainer, it was pretty accurate in it reading, once the loss of the drive train was taken into consideration. View Deal

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 C40 Carbon Clincher Wheelset £1,499.98 £996.99

Used by some of the pro teams, anything with Dura-Ace on it is going to be near the top of best buys in the cycling world. Made with a faster, smoother and more responsive ride in mind. View Deal

Fizik R4B SPD-SL Road Shoes £189.99 £99.99

Fizik shoes are some of the best you can get, combining comfort, stiffness, and breathability. This model features a Boa IP1 dial which allows you to loosen as well as tighten in 1mm increments, enabling you to get a spot-on fit. View Deal Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless Folding Tyre £64.99 £33.99

The Pro One is a really popular tyre among Cycling Weekly’s tech team, it’s fast rolling but surprisingly resilient. Opt for this tubeless version and you could be enjoying low rolling resistance – without too much fear over flats – all year. View Deal

Zipp 303 NSW Carbon Clincher Wheelset £2,675.00 £2,160.49

The go to name in aero wheels, Zipp are known for their quality and the 303 Firecrest is no different. Built for speed, these wheels can cut through the air like a knife through butter. Also designed so they smooth out bumps on the road, they are very comfortable too. View Deal

SRAM Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter £1,070 £779.99

Positioning itself as one of the industry power meter leaders Quarq is swiftly becoming a household name amongst cyclists. The SRAM owned power meter brand has a plethora crank-based power meters now, and if you’re happy with a rather aged model you can make even more savings. We’ve selected a more up to date version that comes with a wallet pleasing 32 per cent saving. View Deal

Lezyne Super Drive 1600XXL / KTV Pro Smart Light Set from Tweeks £150 £119.99

1600 lumens – to be clear – is A LOT. This Lezyne beam will allow you to ride unlit lanes at basically the same pace as you would in daylight. There’s multiple modes, so you can tone it down when on lit streets. View Deal

100% Speedtrap Hiper Iceberg Blue Mirror Lens £189.99 £138.74

As worn by Peter Sagan, the Speedtraps take big lenses to the next level. This version with the Iceberg Blue mirror lens is the last word in cool. View Deal