Big savings on Rapha EF Education First team kit (just don’t call it Black Friday)

The EF Education First team like to come over as a wise-cracking, kooky, laid-back bunch with their disarmingly wacky humour, crazy adventure riding, philanthopic fundraising and facial hair.

But as we know, Jonathan Vaughters has something of a magic touch behind the laughs, and this year we’ve seen some exceptional rides in Grand Tours from his riders. Their striking Rapha kit has been the envy of the pro peloton – and Rapha is selling it with some big discounts.

Rapha is largely steering clear of the Black Friday cycling deals we’re seeing elsewhere in favour of a charitable efforts in support of World Bicycle Relief, but there are still some sales to be found, and the EF kit has been on many riders’ wishlists ever since it first came out.

We reviewed the non-EF Rapha Pro Team Flyweight jersey which is designed for hot-weather riding, and said this: “A high quality jersey, that fits well and is very comfortable … remains svelte without compromising functionality or durability.”

We also reviewed the wind tunnel-developed Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey earlier this year. Our tester Richard Windsor’s verdict was: “Minimising drag also means this jersey has to be tight, and it is very figure-hugging. I like that, it’s by far my preference for most types of road riding over a looser fit jersey. This snug fit doesn’t mean it compromises on comfort and you don’t notice the different textured panels against your skin. I take a size large and it fits perfectly for me, with no riding up around the torso which can often be an issue for lighter weight jerseys.”

As for the Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II, these are the latest version of Rapha’s top racing bib shorts, tried and tested in the Classics and the Grand Tours.

And top off your EF style with the classic cotton casquette.

Rapha EF Education First Pro Cycling deals USA