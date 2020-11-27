Big savings on Rapha EF Education First team kit (just don’t call it Black Friday)

The EF Education First team like to come over as a wise-cracking, kooky, laid-back bunch with their disarmingly wacky humour, crazy adventure riding, philanthopic fundraising and facial hair.
But as we know, Jonathan Vaughters has something of a magic touch behind the laughs, and this year we’ve seen some exceptional rides in Grand Tours from his riders. Their striking Rapha kit has been the envy of the pro peloton – and Rapha is selling it with some big discounts.
Rapha is largely steering clear of the Black Friday cycling deals we’re seeing elsewhere in favour of a charitable efforts in support of World Bicycle Relief, but there are still some sales to be found, and the EF kit has been on many riders’ wishlists ever since it first came out.
We reviewed the non-EF Rapha Pro Team Flyweight jersey which is designed for hot-weather riding, and said this: “A high quality jersey, that fits well and is very comfortable … remains svelte without compromising functionality or durability.”
We also reviewed the wind tunnel-developed Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey earlier this year. Our tester Richard Windsor’s verdict was: “Minimising drag also means this jersey has to be tight, and it is very figure-hugging. I like that, it’s by far my preference for most types of road riding over a looser fit jersey. This snug fit doesn’t mean it compromises on comfort and you don’t notice the different textured panels against your skin. I take a size large and it fits perfectly for me, with no riding up around the torso which can often be an issue for lighter weight jerseys.”
As for the Rapha Pro Team Bib Shorts II, these are the latest version of Rapha’s top racing bib shorts, tried and tested in the Classics and the Grand Tours.
And top off your EF style with the classic cotton casquette.
Rapha EF Pro Cycling Pro Team Flyweight jersey
£130 £78
A supremely lightweight jersey made for racing and training in hot and humid conditions, as worn by the pros of EF Education First, is how Rapha describes it.
Rapha EF Pro Cycling Pro Team bib shorts
£195 £146
Rapha’s top bib shorts – race tested at the very highest level of cycling across all terrains in all weather conditions.
Rapha EF Pro Cycling Pro team Aero jersey
£145 £101
Wind tunnel-tested, perfect-fitting and supremely comfortable, the Pro Team Aero jersey can save you watts – and win you envious glances in this scheme.
Rapha EF Education First Pro Cycling cap
£20 £10
The classic cotton casquette as worn by the EF Education First team is half price. Perfect for roadside madness or creating a splash of colour on the club run.
Look out for more deals from Rapha’s archive sale this Black Friday weekend through Cyber Monday.