BMC issues recall on Teammachine SLR01 Disc

BMC has issued a voluntary recall for all Teammachine SLR01 Disc owners after discovering a potential safety issue with the fork. It’s asking all owners of 2018 and 2019 complete bicycles and framesets to return it to your local BMC dealer for further inspection. This recall only affects specific Teammachne SLR01 Disc bikes from 2018/2019 – 2020 models are exempt.

BMC has identified a technical problem with a part of the fork, which now means that retailers must carry out safety checks. Even though the number of such cases remains very low, BMC has decided to recall all Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes from the model years 2018 and 2019 to undergo safety checks. In a very few cases the steerer tube can crack during regular use and potentially snap. A broken steerer could result in the rider losing control of their bike, crashing, and potentially suffering injuries.

>>> How to identify if your BMC Teammachine SLR01 is affected

As BMC is concerned about the potential, albeit very rare risk it is asking all owner to stop riding the bike immediately and to take it directly to their local BMC retailer. Your BMC retailer can answer any further questions that you may have. You can also direct queries to BMC by writing to the following email address: SLR01Inspection@bmc-switzerland.com

BMC has offered a sincere apology for the inconvenience this could potentially cause owners of the affected bikes:

“The safety of our customers is our highest priority. We sincerely apologise for the situation, and would like to thank you for your support.”