Amazon Prime Day deals: get £100 off Garmin’s Instinct Rugged GPS watch

Wearable tech is certainly one of the ways to keep track of your activities and fitness, and can be far more convenient than just relying on a bike mounted computer. Often lots of the usual offerings don’t seem to put an emphasis on robustness and it can be a bit of a worry when smashing around with a few hundred pounds worth of technology on your wrist.

Luckily one of the best Amazon Prime Day cycling deals is the opportunity to save nearly £100 on a Garmin Instinct Rugged smart GPS watch.

Garmin’s Instinct Rugged is a fully functioning GPS based smart watch that can be used for a whole range of outdoor activities including road cycling, mountain biking, running and walking.

As the name implies, the Instinct Rugged is built to take the knocks and is water-rated to 100 metres and constructed to MIL-STD-810G for thermal, shock and water resistance. It has a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter. Plus it uses multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) to keep you on track in more challenging environments than just GPS alone.

For fitness and training the Instinct Rugged can monitor your heart rate, activity and stress. it also comes packed with preloaded activity profiles such as running, biking, swimming, hiking and more.

As with all good Garmin devices you are able to link the Instinct Rugged to your smart phone plus it also automatic uploads your activities to Garmin Connect so you can have instant Strava gratification.

Use the TracBack feature to navigate the same route back to your starting point. You can also connect to Garmin’s Explore interface to plan routes and upload to the watch to allow you to follow your chosen route.

