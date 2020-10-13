Amazon Prime Day savings for coffee addicted cyclists: 65% off Nespresso machines

If you, like most cyclists, are partial to a good cup of coffee then there are some amazing lightning deals among the Amazon Prime Day sales.

There’s 65% off a Nespresso coffee pod machine, for example, which means a massive saving of £117 from £179.99 to £62.99. You’ll need to move fast, though, as this offer will expire at midnight on Thursday October 14.

That’s not the only option, either – there’s quite a host of coffee machines reduced as part of the two day Amazon sale, with savings on the actual coffee itself, too.

We’ve hunted out some of the best savings. With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Deal in full: up to 65% off Nespresso coffee machines

Nespresso machines are ideal if you want to make a brew in a hurry, just load up the pod, press a button and away you go. Many of the pods are now compostable, too – and if you’re after a barista-worthy cuppa then some of the more expensive machines will let you whip up fresh milk just as you like it.

This machine takes Nespresso pods, and can make five different styles of coffee. It heats up in 15-20 seconds and turns off automatically after nine minutes. You also get 50 free capsules with this purchase. View the deal now

Lavazza 100 Eco Caps Coffee Pods Compatible with Nespresso Original Machines – was £30 now £14.50

There are discounts on a range of coffee pods, including those from Starbucks in a range of flavours. If we were to pick our favourite, it would be these from Lavazza. Lavazza coffee always tastes great, and these Eco caps are compostable. View the deal now

If you’re after something even more swish, then this is a big step up, for the true cofficinado. The coffee heats up in three seconds, you can choose from a wide selection of coffee options, and there’s an inbuilt milk frother for the perfect cappuccino (provided you know what you’re doing). View the deal now

We’ll keep sharing more lightening deals from Amazon. These last until midnight on Thursday October 14, so don’t miss out!