Amazon Prime Day US Oakley deals: up to 50% off Oakley glasses

Oakley is without doubt the market leader when it comes to cycling sunglasses, and there are quite a few models reduced as part of the Prime Day sales. Prime Day deals for cyclists can be hard to find amid all the clutter, but this one offers some serious savings.

Amazon has reduced a host of Oakley glasses across the board, but we’ve hunted through the offers to find the best cycling specific deals.

These are lightning deals, meaning they’re available for a short period of time – in this case 1am Pacific Time on Tuesday October 13 until 1am on Wednesday October 14.

Oakley glasses are famous for their expert lenses and excellent comfort and fit, and the brand has been sponsoring pro teams and riders for decades. There are offers on Radar EV models – in adult and XS sizes (the XS is great for adults with smaller faces too!) – and the more traditional Half Jacket styles. View all the Oakley Prime Day deals here

Oakley Radar EV Advancer Rectangular Sunglasses – were $206, now $169.95



A bestseller (and Cycling Weekly tech team favorite) the Radar EV has zero frame at the bottom, giving you a clear view of what’s on the road and around you. View this deal

Oakley Half Jacket 2.0 Square Sunglasses – were $159.80. now $132.80



In recent years cycling glasses have got bigger and bigger. The Half Jacket is a more traditional approach, with a much smaller frame and lens suited to those who want their basic eyewear needs covered without a fuss. View this deal

Oakley Radar EV XS Path Shield Sunglasses – were $140 now $116.80



A favourite of Cycling Weekly’s tech editor, the XS models are advertised as being designed for youth faces, but actually, they suit small adult faces very well too. View now: Oakley Radar EV XS Path Shield Sunglasses View this deal

