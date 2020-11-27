Assos Schlosshund Equipe RS rain jacket reduced by 41% for Black Friday at Wiggle

Here’s what we said about the Assos Schlosshund when we reviewed it: “The design and performance of the Assos Schlosshund Equipe RS are up to the Swiss brand’s usual extremely high standard. This is a well-fitting, comfortable jacket that’s versatile enough to be worn at the outset of a ride rather than only when the rain starts.”

Other highlights are a two-way zip that can also open from the bottom upwards and a long reflective strip running up the back.

Here’s what we said about the fit: “The set-in sleeves of the Equipe RS are more flattering than the Raglan of the Sturmprinz: overall the fit is close but not restrictive, thanks to the stretch of the fabric. The Schloss Tex is also very quiet, a relief after the rustle that accompanies the slightest movement of some rain jackets, and there’s no windflap.”

