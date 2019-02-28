Best Castelli deals: Seven big discounts on premium Italian kit

The best deals on Italian kit that the internet has to offer

The little scorpion on the back of Castelli cycling clothing has always been a badge of honour for cyclists, representing the best premium Italian kit, and it usually has the price tag to match. However, it doesn’t always have to cost the earth, and we’ve done some searching and dug up a mix of great deals on everything from summer to winter kit.

Often, cycling kit in the sales is only available in very small or very large sizes. We’ve tried our best to minimise this, and only feature kit that’s going to be useful for riders. From our extensive testing of Castelli products we’d also recommend going up one size as Italian kit can be quite small.

At anytime the online retailers have thousands of products on sale, but the Cycling Weekly Tech Team, with their years of of experience testing cycling products, know what represents a great deal. Where we’ve reviewed a product we’ll always link back to it, and if we haven’t then you can rest assured knowing we wouldn’t recommend it if we didn’t rate the brand highly.

With each product is a ‘buy now’ link. By clicking on this we may receive a small amount of commission from the retailer, but this does not affect the amount you pay.

Castelli Premio bib short was £185 now £135

The Premio bib shorts are Castelli’s answer to your longest rides. They have slightly more compression on the legs and don’t use seams on the cuffs to avoid any potential rubbing they could cause. The chamois is the Progetto x2 Air seat pad that offers plenty of support for those long days in the saddle.

Buy now: Castelli Premio bib short at Chain Reaction Cycles for £135

Castelli Alpha ROS light soft shell jacket was £220 now £132

The Castelli Alpha ROS occupies a nice space between cycling jersey and cycling jacket. It’s ver water-resistant, giving protection from the elements but also breathable, so you can wear on dry but cool days. Neat finishing touches include long cuffs for meeting gloves and three rear pockets with drainage holes.

Buy now: Castelli ROS light soft sheel jacket at Evans Cycles for £132

Team Sky Perfetto gilet was £130 now £62.50

This gilet is made of Castelli’s Nano Flex Light fabric on the back for better water repellency, and Gore Windstopper on the front for better insulation. It also has two rear pockets which is a nice touch and packs down small enough for stowing away.

Buy now: Team Sky Perfetto gilet at Wiggle for £62.50

Castelli Nanoflex Pro2 bib tights were £190, now £114

These are a pair of highly water-resistant cycling bib tights, and they’re first out of our draws when it’s either raining or when the roads are wet. They are suitable to cold to mild weather (about 12 degrees) and feature Castelli’s Progetto X Air pad.

Buy now: Castelli Nanoflex Pro2 bib tights at Rutland Cycling for £114

Castelli Viva Donna Skully hat was £20, now £12

Keep your head warm for the remainder of this winter with this skull cap, available in four different colours.

Buy now: Castelli Viva Donna Skully at Rutland Cycling for £12

Castelli Fausto Sock now £7

Jazz up your shins with these good looking Fausto socks. Available in sizes small and medium.

Buy now: Castelli Fausto sock at Tweeks Cycles for £7

Save 51% on a Castelli Pro Mesh sleeveless baselayer

Buy now: Castelli Pro Mesh sleeveless base layer at Tweeks Cycles for £27.49

This jazzy number is a super light base layer than helps to wick sweat away from your and keep you cool. We also find it makes wearing a jersey that bit more comfortable.