Black Friday deal: up to 50 per cent off Oakley at Evans Cycles

Sunglasses are something we often associate with summer – but bike riders know that they’re necessary all year long, because the bugs and debris don’t stop just because the sun has gone to sleep.

Oakley is of course the market leader, and right now you can get some fantastic deals on their glasses in the Evans Cycles Black Friday sale.

There’s glasses down to half price, as well as a couple of jerseys, too, in case you fancy matching your kit to your eyewear.

Here’s some of our favourite price cuts…

Oakley Radar EV Path Aero Grid Grey Prizm Ruby Lens, was £160, now £95.99

A firm favourite at Cycling Weekly, the Radar EV’s were selected as an Editor’s Choice award winner last year, with our tech team writer commenting: “we reckon the Oakley Radar EVs might just be the best cycling sunglasses on the market.”

We tested the junior model (on a small female adult face!) and loved those too.

This version comes with Prizm lenses which make hazards on the road easy to spot, and promise clarity thanks to High Definition Optics.

Oakley EVZero Carbon Prizm Trail, was £140, now £69.99

The Oakley EV Zero glasses are an excellent option if you’re not a fan of having rims getting in the way of your view – and as noted in our review, they’re super light.

These come with Prizm Trail lenses – they’re tailored to off-roaders who need to pick out changes in density of the terrain below them, but they’ll work absolutely fine on the road.

UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light are all protected against, and Patented High Definition Optics offer absolute clarity.

Oakley Flak Beta Sunglasses – Prizm Trail was £125, now £62.49

The glasses above are pretty big and bold – as fashions would dictate of late. However, if you’re after a more traditional look then the Flak glasses could be up your street.

When we last tested them, we reckoned they successfully combined “style with top level performance.”

This pair comes with stress resistant frames, and the legendary Prizm lenses we know and love.

Oakley HDPolarized lenses can filter out 99 per cent of glare, UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light are kept out and the High Definition Optics ensure sharp vision.

