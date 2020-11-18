Campagnolo and ProBikeKit collaborate for limited Black Friday wheel deal

ProBikeKit has collaborated with Campagnolo to offer a limited run of 500 Black-Editon Zonda C17 clincher wheelsets, and to celebrate Black Friday its offering the opportunity to save 24 per cent on the RRP of a bundle including Continental Grand Prix 5000 tyres.

For this week only, ProBikeKit is paring these limited edition wheels with the popular GP5000 clincher road tyre twin pack, and two Campagnolo branded wheel bags.

This would usually come in at £659.97, but will now cost £499.99 (US $550) until Friday, November 20.

After that, the wheels alone will go live to the public on November 27 – without the add-on tyres and bags – so you don’t have long to take advantage of this amazing deal.

Campagnolo Zonda C17 Dark Label Limited Edition clincher wheelset, Continental GP5000 tyres and wheel bags £499.99/$550

An extremely limited deal that should not be missed. Amazing quality with great wheels, tyres and who wouldn’t want some Campagnolo branded wheel bags? With just 500 pairs available on the market it is worth getting in early and literally getting much more for your money. View Deal

The wheels are the already impressive Campagnolo Zonda hoops, just with slick and stealthy blacked-out logos which are very appropriate for Black Friday instead of the normal chrome ones. The logo is a nod to fans of the retro-style Campagnolo winged wheels.

Weighing in at 1540g, these aluminium clincher wheels, equipped with SRAM/Shimano freehub, are the ideal mid-tier upgrade or durable and capable training wheel.

The wider rim means, funnily enough, the tyres are wider as well. This means that they are focused on grip and comfort but they’re no slouches; speed is definitely another focus of both the wheel and tyres.



With hubs that have precision sealed bearings the Zonda C17 wheels have a superbly smooth spin that lasts. The oversized alloy hub flanges and radial spoke pattern make this wheelset a lot stiffer than your average, meaning that every bit of effort you put in is put to good use.

ProBikeKit’s senior buyer Tom Lowe said: “It has been a privilege to partner with one of the most iconic brands in the industry on a limited-edition wheelset and shows the strength of our relationship with Campagnolo as a retailer”

“We’re looking forward to continuing to bring exciting collaborations to market into 2021.”