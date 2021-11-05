Best Black Friday Competitive Cyclist Bike Deals (USA)
No need to wait until Black Friday, Competitive Cyclist has great deals on complete bikes, components and accessories right now. Save 30% off Gore Wear, 25% off Shimano, 20% off Assos and more!
Black Friday traditionally takes place on the final Friday of November, but in reality, it's becoming more of a month-long sale period. This is especially true in 2021, as many retailers scramble to meet pent-up demand and buyers attempt to get a jump on product shortages and shipping delays.
The gear specialists at Competitive Cyclist have plenty of bike deals to keep cyclists riding all year round. There are great deals to be hand on complete bikes, components and accessories.
Covid-related supply chain issues have led to months-long product delays. This means you're better off acting sooner, rather than later if there's a certain product you want to ensure you get in time for the holidays.
Here's a look at some of the best deals the retailer has on offer...
COMPETITIVE CYCLIST BLACK FRIDAY DEALS
Gore Wear C3 Windstopper Classic Jacket - Women's: was $150.00, now $112.50 at Competitive Cyclist
Don't let windy days get in the way of a post-work ride. Instead, throw on the C3 Gore Windstopper Classic Jacket and get to pedaling.
ASSOS Cento EVO Bib Short - Men's: was $329.00, now $263.20 at Competitive Cyclist
The Cento EVO Bib Short from Assos is the evolution of its iconic Cento, updated with new features and details that further its long-distance comfort credentials.
SHIMANO RX8 Gravel Shoe: was $250.00, now $200 at Competitive Cyclist
The RX8 combines the best features of Shimano's high-end road and mountain footwear into one pair of shoes that are specifically designed for gravel racing.
SHIMANO SH-RC9 S-PHYRE Cycling Shoe: was $425.00, now $318.75 at Competitive Cyclist
The SH-RC9 S-PHYRE Cycling Shoe is Shimano's range-topping road offering and is analogous to its Dura-Ace parts, balancing weight, stiffness, and reliability in an impressively fitting package.
STRIDER 12 Sport Kids' Balance Bike: was $129.99, now $109.99 at Competitive Cyclist
The Strider 12 is the perfect gateway bike to a lifetime of cycling. The 12-inch wheels are perfect for toddlers, and you can adjust the seat and handlebar height to fit them properly as they grow.
RIDLEY Kids' Road Race 26 Bike: was 829.00, now $599.95 at Competitive Cyclist
The Ridley Road Race 26 Bike will help young riders build a strong foundation. The 26-inch wheel size serves as the last stop before graduating to adult-sized bikes equipped with 700c wheels.
CONTINENTAL Gatorskin Tyres 700c x 25mm: was $59.95, now $35.97 at Competitive Cyclist
Continental's Gatorskin Tyres are a great way to prevent flats from ruining your tire. These make great training tires for winter training.
WAHOO FITNESS Kickr K.O.M. Bundle: was $1,799.99, now $1,619.99 at Competitive Cyclist
Elevate your indoor training to the next level (literally) with the Wahoo Kickr K.O.M. Bundle. This immersive training bundle pairs the esteemed Wahoo KICKR smart trainer with the innovative gradient simulation of the KICKR CLIMB, offering one of the most realistic indoor training experiences on the market.
GARMIN Vivoactive 4 Smartwatch: was 349.95, now $262.46 at Competitive Cyclist
The Vivofit 4 and its plethora of built-in features provide informative, motivating, objective data to your day. Underneath the refined Gorilla glass and updated bezel, this always-on health and fitness wearable serves as a powerful diet, sleep, hydration, wellness, and fitness coach, as well as your on-the-spot personal secretary.
SERFAS USL-605 E-Lume Headlight: was $54.95, now $35.98 at Competitive Cyclist
Serfas' USL-605 E-Lume Headlight is for lighting your way through the urban jungle or trying to beat out the sun on a weekend bikepacking trip. It features a maximum of 605 lumens and up to 80 hours of runtime for reliably bright and long-lasting use.
That's all the deals for now, keep checking back as we update this page frequently!
