Cyber Monday deals: Save 20% on Feedback Sports tools (USA)

Among the many great Cyber Monday cycling deals is Jenson USA’s sale on Feedback Sports repair stands and tools. There has never been a better time to invest in a quality repair stand or a toolset to keep your bike tuned and ready to ride.

Feedback Sports’ tools are built to meet the demanding needs of professional mechanics. As such, they’re designed with lightweight and durability in mind. This makes them a great option for home mechanics looking to invest in one set of tools to use at home and carry with them to races and on cycling holidays. Feedback’s repair stands are lightweight, easy to fold up for storage and transport, yet also sturdy and durable.

From now through the end of Monday, riders can save 20% on Feedback’s entire line of bicycle repair stands and tools. Here are our top five picks from the Feedback Sports Cyber Monday sale.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.

Feedback Sports Ultralight Work Stand $ 209.99 $167.99

The UltraLight Bicycle Repair Stand is a perfect choice when travel weight and size limits are a concern. Its legs and clamp head quickly fold into a super-compact, lightweight unit that’s sturdy, portable, and easy to use. View Deal Feedback Sports Range Torque Wrench Set $79.99 $63.99

Every home mechanic needs a torque wrench. The Feedback Range Torque Wrench features a 2-way ratchet and torque wrench on opposing sides of the same tool. The torque wrench has range of 2Nm to 10Nm. Included in the case are 14 steel bits that cover the most common fasteners on modern bikes. View Deal

Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers $39.99 $31.99

Use the Feedback Sports Cassette Pliers next time you need to swap out your cassette. It’s self-adjusting for a quick and easy fit. It’s much easier (and safer) to use than a chainwhip and compatible with 1-12-speed drivetrains. View Deal Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit $249.99 $199.99

The Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit comes stocked with every tool you need for do-it-yourself bike maintenance. It features 19, professional-grade tools with up 25 different functions. The case can be conveniently be attached to Feedback’s repair stands for easy tool access. View Deal

Feedback Sports T-Handle Wrench Set $129.99 $103.99

T-Handle Tool Kit is compact and features bike specific T-handle wrenches for maximum efficiency. This kit contains T25 Torx along with 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm Allen keys to handle most bike adjustments. View Deal

Jenson USA has a wide range of great Cyber Monday deals on tools, accessories, clothing, helmets, and even complete bikes. Check out the complete Jenson USA Cyber Monday sale here.