Oakley cuts 50% off Flight Jacket, Radar EV and Jawbreaker for Black Friday

No other eyewear manufacturer has a reputation in the professional peloton like Oakley. Greg LeMond was the first to wear the Oakley Factory Pilot Eyeshades in 1985 – the following year everyone wanted a pair.

Many Tour de France wins later, the US brand produces arguably the world’s premier cycling glasses. Its Prizm lens technology is particularly prized for its high-quality optical clarity, while Oakley leads the way in aggressive design.

Now worn by pro teams and amateurs alike, most people are happy to pay the asking price for a pair of Oakleys, so that’s why getting 50 per cent off the SRP this Black Friday is something pretty special.

With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

We’ve picked out the favourite models of our experienced, Oakley-loving tech team.

Oakley Flight Jacket from Oakley £187 £93.50

Aerodynamic, aggressive styling, an open brow for maximum upper vision plus the Advancer nosepiece for adjustable ventilation – plus Oakley’s Prizm lens tech – at half price direct from Oakley. View Deal

Oakley Radar EV Path from Oakley £ 161 £80.50

The successor to the famous and iconic M Frame, the Oakley Radar is already a classic. The updated EV version has a taller lens and extended view – and of course gets Oakley’s Prizm lens tech. View Deal

Oakley Jawbreaker from Oakley £ 178 £89

Another awesome 50% deal direct from Oakley on the Jawbreaker, which Oakley originally created in collaboration with Mark Cavendish to update the iconic Eyeshade. View Deal There’s also 50 per cent off the Oakley EVZero Blades, now £71.50 from £143 – and the Oakley Sutro glasses are down to £92 from £115.

Keep an eye on our Black Friday sunglasses deals page for more bargains from Oakley and other eyewear brands that we’ve selected for you.

We’ll be bringing you Black Friday until the end of Cyber Monday – so keep your eyes peeled!