Best REI Black Friday Deals (USA)

US outdoor equipment specialist REI does things a bit differently. REI closes its doors on Black Friday so its employees can spend time with their families and #OptOutside. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t deep discounts on outdoor gear, bikes and accessories. Check out these deals and start planning your next bikepacking adventure.
The Covid crisis means there’s been high demand on cycling products this year, so we don’t know how good stock levels will be in 2020 – and would advise on jumping on deals rather than playing the long game of waiting for Cyber Monday to roll around.
Co-op Cycles REV 12 Kids’ Balance Bike
$139.00 $110.93
Get your little one used to balancing on two wheels without the fuss of pedals. The Co-op Cycles REV 12 kids’ balance bike has a maneuverable aluminum frame and a pack of stickers for personalization.
Cygolite Dash 520 / Hotshot Micro 30 Bike Light Set
$89.99 $79.99
Equip your bike with brilliant front and rear lighting for night and day road cycling when you attach the sleek Cygolite Dash 520 / Hotshot Micro 30 bike light set to your handlebar and seatpost.
Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 Electric Bike
$5,000.00 $3,799.73
With the power to climb higher and the range to go farther, the Cannondale Synapse Neo 1 electric bike opens the endless possibilities of the open road. The Bosch Active Line Plus drive system and long-range battery deliver quiet, light and drag-free performance with a range up to 150 miles (241 km).
Big Agnes Tiger Wall UL2 Tent
$399.95 $299.93
This tent weighs less than a 32 oz. Nalgene filled with water—just 2 lbs. 3 oz.—making it the lightest 2-door, 2-vestibule backcountry tent from Big Agnes yet. Whether you’re new to bikepacking or a seasoned gram-counter, this shelter lets you hit the trails with less weight and more space in your packs.
Salsa Marrakesh
$1,799.00 $$1,529.33
Made for fully loaded, rugged, world-touring exploration, the Salsa Marrakesh Sora bike is stable and predictable when heavily loaded and durable enough to take on adventures with variable conditions.
CycleOps Sweat Guard
$25.00 $11.93
The CycleOps Sweat guard keeps corrosive sweat from hitting your bike frame as you train hard on your bike trainer.
PEARL iZUMi All-Road V4 Cycling Shoes
$80.00 $62.73
Ready for any adventure you want to endeavor, PEARL iZUMi All-Road v4 women’s bike shoes offer pedaling comfort, strap closures, and confident traction for exploring both on and off your bike.
