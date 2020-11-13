Best REI Black Friday Deals (USA)

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the final Friday of November, but in reality, it’s becoming more of a month-long sale period.

US outdoor equipment specialist REI does things a bit differently. REI closes its doors on Black Friday so its employees can spend time with their families and #OptOutside. However, this doesn’t mean there aren’t deep discounts on outdoor gear, bikes and accessories. Check out these deals and start planning your next bikepacking adventure.

The Covid crisis means there’s been high demand on cycling products this year, so we don’t know how good stock levels will be in 2020 – and would advise on jumping on deals rather than playing the long game of waiting for Cyber Monday to roll around.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.

REI Black Friday Deals