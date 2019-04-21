Sunday trading Oakley super sale: get £75 off cycling sunglasses plus much more

Save up to £75 on Oakley glasses

Oakley Flight Jacket glasses were £185, now £109

Read more: Oakley Flight Jacket review

Oakley’s Flight Jackets have a brow-less design for better ventilation and you can even pop the nose bridge open to get some air flowing through. This pair come with the excellent Prizm lens, some of the finest sunglasses technology on the market. They’re best suited to medium and large faces.

Buy now: Oakley Flight Jackets at ProBikeKit for £109

Oakley EVZero Stride sunglasses were £140, now £89

The taller lens on the EVZero Stride is designed to remove the glasses from your peripheral vision. They’re lighter too, because they don’t have a frame. These also use Prizm technology in the lens.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Stride sunglasses at ProBikeKit for £89

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175, now £109.99

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

The Oakley Jawbreakers have become a classic. Here at Cycling Weekly we rate them very highly. They’re best suited to larger faces but the chunky frames give them a great fit while avoiding interrupting your vision.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker glasses at ProBikeKit for £109.99

Specialized Torch 3.0 road shoes were £199, now £99

Read more: Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes review

We really rate the Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes, giving them a spot on our Editor’s Choice list last year. Two Boa dials make closing the shoe easy and they’re micro-adjustable on the fly. A full FACT carbon sole ensures efficiency power transfer but it’s not too stiff, ensuring comfort, too.

Buy n0w: Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes at Cyclestore for £99

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95, now from £33.99

This summer roll on the best with these Schwalbe One tyres. They’re very supple, grippy and fast adding a noticeable increase in rolling speed. Right now they’re available in 23, 25 and 28mm sizes.

Buy now: Schwalbe One at Evans Cycles from £33.99

