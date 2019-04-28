Sunday trading: Save a massive £1400 off Shimano Dura-Ace plus much more

April, as we know, is the time for the training camp and for dusting off and rejuvenating the best bike. As such, for this week’s Sunday Trading we’ve focused on some of the best upgrades and perfect travel partners to keep you and your bike looking the best no matter where you are. We’ve found some great deals including the best travel bike box we’ve tested, Shimano’s finest groupset and Giro road shoes.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X TSA bike case was £699.99 now £449.99

Read more: Scicon Aerotech Evolution X TSA

When it comes to protecting your pride and joy from the worst that baggage handlers can throw at it, nothing comes close to Scicon for providing the ultimate protection. The Aerotech Evolution X is the flagship hard travel case and not only will you be able to relax knowing that your bike will still be in one piece but the redesigned internal make packing and building your bike a doddle.

Buy now: Scicon Aerotech Evolution X TSA at ProBikeKit for £449.99

Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 groupset was £3,099 now £1,849.99

Read more: Shimano Dura-Ace review

Shimano’s flagship Dura Ace R9100 mechanical groupset won a coveted 10/10 for its flawless performance and reliability. The electronic shifting version is equally superb and provides the benchmark for reliability. This deal includes most crank arm length, cassette and chainring size options.

Buy now: Shimano Dura Ace R9150 Di2 from ProBikeKit for £1849.99

POC Ventral Spin helmet was £270 now £189

POC is at the forefront of helmet safety and has had a huge presence in the peloton thanks to EF Education First. The Ventral Spin is not only the fastest road helmet POC has produced but is also its safest to date. The Ventral includes specific air flow channels and features POC’s patent pending rotational impact protection system, SPIN.

Buy now: POC Ventral Spin from Evans Cycles for £189.oo

Powertap P1 dual sided power meter pedals was £1050 now £549.99

Read more: Powertap P1 power meter

Powertap’s P1 power meter pedals might have been around for a while but the system is still one of the most reliable and easy to use power meter systems on the market. The dual sided system takes power measurements from both pedals to give the ultimate in accuracy.

Buy now: Powertap P1 dual sided pedals from ProBikeKit for £549.99

Rapha Classic Glasses II was £195.00 now £78.00

Rapha’s vintage style sunglasses can be used both on and off the bike thanks to the high performance Carl Zeiss optics and comfortable shape. Perfect for taking on a spring training camp.

Buy now: Rapha Classic Glasses II from Chainreaction Cycles for £78.00

More great deals:

Specialized Torch 3.0 shoes were £199 now £99

Oakley Jawbreaker sunglasses were £175 now £109.99

Fulcrum Racing 3 C17 Clincher wheelset was £550 now £375

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 SPD-SL Clipless Pedals were £224.99 now £134.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

Assos T.campionissimo_s7 Bib Shorts were £320 now £192

Oakley Jawbreaker short sleeve jersey was £90 now £45

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Minoura Mag Ride 60d turbo trainer was £149.99 now £99.99

Sealskinz All Weather cycling gloves were £47.50 now £25

Nuovo by Ribble men’s bibshorts were £65 now £30

Lezyne Micro Drive 500XL/Micro 180 Y11 Light Set was £84.99 now £50.00

Altura NV small saddle pack was £14.99 now £9.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

