Sunday trading: Save over £500 on the brand new SRAM Red AXS groupset plus loads more

This week has seen the weather continue to inspire us to get out and ride and as most of us are upping the mileage it's as good a time as any to treat yourself to some shiny new kit. We've found amazing deals on the very latest wireless groupsets from SRAM including 20% off the newly released Force AXS. And for the data, Strava and Zwift junkies there are deals to be had on loads of Garmin GPS devices and the Tacx T2180 Smart Trainer.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

SRAM Red eTap AXS HRD 2x 12Sp groupset was £2300 now £1724.99

Read more: SRAM Red eTap AXS review

SRAM’s flagship groupset showcases the very best in its wireless technology and wrapped up in a brand new twelve speed package. As our very own Tech Editor Symon Lewis wrote, “SRAM has upped its game once again and improves on its previous Red groupset. I really like the idea behind the gearing and I feel it works for the majority of the market and not just the pros. Not only that – the quietness of the drivetrain is noticeable and SRAM delivers on its promises” Wiggle has a few derivatives on offer at the moment with this version being the one with most savings to be had.

Buy now: SRAM Red eTap AXS HRD groupset at Wiggle for £1724.99

SRAM Force eTap AXS HRD FM 1x 12Sp Groupset was £1300 now £1039.99

Read more: SRAM launch Force AXS

Launched just last month, the second tier Force road groupset is the first to get the trickle down wireless technology from SRAM’s top spec version. Perfect if you want to get in on the wireless action but Red is a little out of the budget, the Force version features most of the same features as Red just in a little more wallet friendly package.

Buy now: SRAM Force eTap AXS HRD FM 1x 12Sp Groupset at Wiggle for £1039.99

Tacx T2180 Vortex Smart trainer was £400 now £179

Read more: Tacx T2180 Vortex review

Packing in many of the features of the heavyweight hitters in the smart trainer world, the Tacx Vortex is a great introduction if you want to get a bit more enjoyment out of indoor training. It plugs into the mains and pairs via ANT+ or Bluetooth Smart with third party indoor cycling apps such as Zwift or TrainerRoad, which control the electromagnetic resistance to bring a great level of interactivity.

Buy now: Tacx T2180 Vortex Smart trainer from Merlin Cycles for £179

Fulcrum Racing 6 C17 Clincher Wheelset with free Continental Grand Sport Race Tyres & Tubes was £220 now £169.99

The Fulcrum Racing 6 is Fulcrum’s entry level road bike wheelset, but don’t let that put you off, this is a seriously good wheelset. The same Fulcrum quality and performance as the rest of the line with highly durable hubs with Shimano/Sram freehub body – 9, 10 and 11-speed compatible. They even have a pretty respectable weight for an entry level wheelset at only 1760 grams. Plus this deal gives you tyres and tubes thrown in, so a complete plug and play package (ok, you still need a cassette!) for a great price.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 6 C17 Clincher Wheelset with free Continental Grand Sport Race Tyres & Tubes at Tweeps Cycles for £169.99

Garmin Edge 820 GPS was £329.99 now £171.10

One of the best and most reliable GPS devices, the Garmin Edge 820 has more than enough features to keep even the most data hungry cyclist happy for days. Compatible with almost all power meters thanks to its ANT+ capabilities, it also supports many after-market training apps such as Strava and Training Peaks.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 820 GPS from Amazon for £171.10

More great deals

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20.00 now £9.99

Castelli Mortirolo V jacket was £180 now £90

Mobi 5 piece cycling brush set was £19.99 now £9.99

Continental GP4000S II twin pack was £119.99 now £58.99

Campagnolo Bora One 35 Clincher wheelset was £1894.99 now £1289.99

Garmin Edge 130 was £169.99 now £138.21

SIS Energy and Performance pack was £18.00 now £9.00

POC Do Blade sunglasses were £200.00 now £109.99

SIS GO Caffeine Shot 12 pack was £27.00 now £14.85

Shimano R540 SPD SL pedals were £49.99 now £28.99

Moon Meteor Storm Lite/Nebula list set was £129.99 now £58.99

Giro Trans BOA Road shoe was £179.99 now £116.99

Assos T.campionissimo_s7 Bib Shorts were £320 now £192

Oakley Jawbreaker short sleeve jersey was £90 now £45

High 5 Sports Energy Gel mixed flavour – box of 20 was £19.99 now £10.99

Fast Forward Carbon F3R tubular 30mm SP DT240 wheelset was £1449.99 now £702.99

Clif Bar box of 12 was £19.08 now from £13.95

Oakley Radar EV Pitch sunglasses were £160 now £99.99

POC Octal Aero orange helmet was £225 now £112.50

Schwalbe One tyre was £52.95 now from £25.99

