Sunday trading Black Friday special: huge discounts on Garmins, smart trainers and much more

This Black Friday weekend we've pulled together some of the best Black Friday cycling deals on offer

It’s Black Friday weekend, and we’ve picked a handful of the finest deals online for this week’s Sunday trading.

We’ve got £300 off a CycleOps smart trainer, meaning you can Zwift in the comfort of your own home. Then there’s the Garmin Edge 520, a bonafide, performance pushing cycling computer that’s now on a whopping 37% discount. We end this week’s crop of deals with huge discounts on Giro Empire shoes and Mavic wheels.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

CycleOps Hammer smart trainer was £1000, now £699

Read more: CycleOps Hammer smart trainer review

While the Cycleops Hammer might be very heavy, it makes up for it with ease of setup and world beating ride feel.

In the box you get everything you need to start, including screw on end caps for 142mm and 148mm spacing (disc brakes and mountain bikes) and a freehub body that fits Shimano cassettes. All in all, it’s Perfect for those who don’t move their trainer around much.

Buy now: Cycleops Hammer smart trainer at ProBikeKit for £699

Garmin Edge 520 was £239, now £149.99

Read more: Garmin Edge 520 review

The Garmin Edge 520 is one of the leading cycling computers on the market, and now you can get close to £90 off of one – perfect if you’re looking to boost your performance.

The Edge 520 can hook up to your power meter, speed and cadence sensors, give you Strava Live segments on the fly, measure VO2 Max and much, much more.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Wiggle for £149.99

Gir0 Empire ACC road shoes were £259.99, now £127.50

Read more: Giro Empire ACC review

With a supple microfibre upper and a stiff Easton carbon sole, the Giro Empire ACC shoes strike the perfect balance between performance, comfort and class.

While the laces do remove a bit of on the fly adjustability, they are more comfortable than Boa dials and they remove hot spots from the top of the foot.

Buy now: Giro Empire ACC road shoes at Merlin Cycles for £127.50

Oakley EVZero Stride glasses were £140, now £83.99

Without any frames, the Oakley EVZero glasses are a lightweight option for those who don’t want to wear full framed glasses which can come with a slight weight penalty. The big Prizm lenses still offer exceptional clarity, perfect protection from the sun as well as good coverage to protect from wind or road debris.

Buy now: Oakley EVZero Stride glasses at Evans Cycles for £83.99

Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheels were £419.99, now £219.99

These aluminium, tubeless ready, disc brake wheels would make the ultimate winter wheelset for those committed to big mileage this cold season. Reputably tough and hard wearing yet they offer great performance, now at a much lower price!

Buy now: Mavic Cosmic Elite UST wheelset at Evans Cycles for £299

Get 50% off a SiS Recovery bundle, now £41

Get yourself two 1.6kg and a shaker for half the price with this Black Friday special deal at SiS. Even better, you get to choose the flavours.

Buy now: 50% off an SiS Recovery bundle

SiS Marathon bundle was £79, now £39.50

Not just for marathon runners, this bundle will be perfect for cyclists as it features an electrolyte tub, a Rego Rapid Recovery tub, two hydro tubes and load of gels. Perfect for the long winter ahead.

Buy now: Sis Marathon bundle at Science in Sport for £39.50

Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 disc brake wheelset was £1999, now £1299

At 40mm deep, this Dura-Ace wheelset is a great medium of aerodynamic, good climbing and fast in a straight line. It’s Disc brake, which means a front hub spacing of 100x12mm and a rear hub of 142x12mm, both of which increases stiffness. It’s an impressive claimed 1485g for the pair, making them a climber’s dream.

Buy now: Shimano Dura-Ace R9170 at Evans Cycles for £1299

More great deals:

X-tools Essentials torque wrench was £34.99, now £22.99

Tacx Neo smart turbo was £1199, now £849.99

dhb Aeron Tempo 2 waterproof jacket was £90, now £54

SiS REGO rapid recover was £38.99, now £19.49

Sidi Shot shoes were £350, now from £210

Castelli Aero Lite was £175, now £87.50

SiS Full Endurance bundle was £116, now £58