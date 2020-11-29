Sunday trading: Black Friday weekend special with huge discounts on top end products

This week we’ve brought you an extra special, bumper crop of deals to celebrate the Black Friday weekend. There are thousands of Cyber Monday bike deals fast approaching it’s the perfect time to pick up a bargain.

In this page you’ll find deals on everything from wheels through to helmets and everything in between. All these deals have been picked by Cycling Weekly’s Tech Team who have unrivalled expertise and know a great deal when they see one.

With each product is a ‘View Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

These deals are going fast, so if there’s something you fancy you had better pick it up quick!

If you’re looking for dedicated deals then checkout:

Sunday Trading UK deals

Prime RR-50 wheelset tubeless bundle £779 £499

These 50mm wheels are a great set of carbon wheels that’ll add a lick of pace to any bike. In this tubeless bundle you’ll also get a pair of Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres and tubeless sealant to set them up. View Deal

SRAM Red Quarq Road DUB Power meter £1,070 £779.99

Positioning itself as one of the industry power meter leaders Quarq is swiftly becoming a household name amongst cyclists. The SRAM owned power meter brand has a plethora crank-based power meters now, and if you’re happy with a rather aged model you can make even more savings. We’ve selected a more up to date version that comes with a wallet pleasing 32 per cent saving. View Deal

Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic road sunglasses £205 £134 from ProBikeKit

The Oakley Jawbreaker is one of our favourite glasses. This version, with the photochromic lens, is the ideal set for winter as the lenses adapt to changes in light while still protecting your eyes from UV light with 100 per cent protection. View Deal

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyres twin pack at ProBikeKit £11 9.98 £66.50

Continental’s top race tyre features is fast rolling, grippy and aerodynamic and the favourite tyre of pros and amateurs all over the world – and we’re pretty keen on it too, especially at this price. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 £149 £134

We’ve awarded the Edge 130 our Editor’s Choice award before now for being an almost faultless device. Compact but jammed full of great features. View Deal

Kask Valegro road helmet (matt finish) from Wiggle £179 £99

Based around comfort and lightness as well as a on-trend matt colouration and slick design, this is a complete helmet for the highest of levels. View Deal

Cateye Sync Core front and rear £119 £84

These smart lights can be synced together via the smartphone app, have a built in braking light mode as well as fast charging and much more. View Deal

Sunday trading US deals

Assos Schlosshund RS Equipe rain jacket at Wiggle $337.60 $178

Here’s the link to this fantastic deal for US customers. As for the UK, all available in all sizes as we write – but be quick! View Deal

4iiii Precision Pro dual sided power meter 105 R7000 $770 $654

If you want consistent power but at a more wallet friendly price this 105 chainset deal is a bargain. View Deal

Gore Wear C7 Gore-Tex Shakedry Jacket – Men’s at Competitive Cyclist $279.95 $195.97

For anyone seeking protection from the rain in a light, packable form, Shakedry is the fabric to go for. Gore offers this material in the C7 which comes in a slim fit with a dropped tail. View Deal

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones with Apple H1 Headphone Chip at Walmart $249.95 $174.95

Wired headphones do not play well with turbo training, so if you want to listen to tracks whilst training indoors then a wireless pair will be a good investment. These come with a charging case and pair via Bluetooth. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 from Amazon $199.99 $129

The base model of the Garmin range, you still get navigation and all the usual things like your speed, distance travelled, time it has taken and average ascent on your ride. View Deal

dhb Fractal Revo at Wiggle $93.95 $56

By Wiggle’s own admission these glasses are better suited to more narrow faces yet they offer high protection against sun glare, allowing 8%-18% light transmission. View Deal

We’ll be back next Sunday with more great deals