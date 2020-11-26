Wahoo unveils its Black Friday turbo trainer deal

Brands and retailers across cycling have been attempting to draw customers in with a slew of Black Friday cycling deals since November 1, and with the big day finally almost here, Wahoo has joined in the action.

>>> Get the deal (UK): Free SUF Training App subscription with any Wahoo smart trainer

We’ve been waiting for a deal from the popular cycling tech company – but Wahoo has held firm and waited until one day before the official ‘Black Friday’.

The offer is not on a Wahoo Elemnt or Wahoo Elemnt Bolt cycling computer – we’ve still yet to hunt one of those out. Instead, Wahoo is offering a year’s free subscription to the Wahoo SUF Training App (previously The Sufferfest), with every smart trainer bought via the Wahoo website.

The offer is available in the UK and applies to popular trainers – the Kickr Snap, Kickr Core, Kickr and the Kickr Bike. The trainer range can be viewed at WahooFitness.com.

The Wahoo SUF Indoor Training App has evolved a long way since the days of downloading paid for videos with narratives of molten fire, flogging by minions, and spewing volcanoes (though those videos are still available in the app, and we do still love them).

The app now contains personalised workouts, with zones adjusterd following a ‘4DP’ profile test. The 4DP test uses the same framework developed by coach Neil Henderson to train his elite and professional athletes. It means that all efforts will be tailored to your own – natural or trained – strengths and weaknesses, based upon your best 5 second, one minute, 5 minute and 20 minute power values.

There’s also yoga, strength and mental training available, and users can download a training plan – which can be synced with Training Peaks – to follow based upon their personal goals and objectives.

Wahoo has recently unveiled a ‘Transition’ plan, designed to help riders prepare for an increased load in indoor training over winter, following the somewhat abnormal summer season which was scuppered by the Covid-19 pandemic.