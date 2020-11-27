We kitted ourselves out for winter with these Black Friday bike deals

The cold grip of winter is now starting to close in, but that doesn’t mean you should stop riding your bike. There’s all sorts of top kit out there to keep you feeling toasty while out in the cold.

Here at Cycling Weekly, we have looked across all the Black Friday deals and have pulled together the best winter outfit deals out there (at time of writing) from the likes of Wiggle, Pro Bike Kit, Chain Reaction Cycles, and featuring brands like Castelli and Mavic. There’s deals to be had on top quality kit, from new bib-tights and winter jackets, to accessories like overshoes, gloves, and headwear to keep you going through the winter months.

With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Black Friday winter outfit

Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey at ProBikeKit £85/$113.49 £59.49/$67.49

This jersey is ideal for any winter/cold weather ride. It’ll keep you nice and warm while riding in the cold. Really, you won’t need a jacket unless it is super cold, raining or snowing. View Deal