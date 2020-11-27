We kitted ourselves out for winter with these Black Friday bike deals

The cold grip of winter is now starting to close in, but that doesn’t mean you should stop riding your bike. There’s all sorts of top kit out there to keep you feeling toasty while out in the cold.
Here at Cycling Weekly, we have looked across all the Black Friday deals and have pulled together the best winter outfit deals out there (at time of writing) from the likes of Wiggle, Pro Bike Kit, Chain Reaction Cycles, and featuring brands like Castelli and Mavic. There’s deals to be had on top quality kit, from new bib-tights and winter jackets, to accessories like overshoes, gloves, and headwear to keep you going through the winter months.
With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.
Best Black Friday winter outfit
Assos Schlosshund RS Equipe rain jacket at Wiggle
£265/$337.60 £156/$178
Assos’ rain jacket has been cut by 41 per cent at Wiggle and is available in XS to L at time of writing, but hurry! It will sell out quick.
dhb Flashlight Women’s Spectrum jacket at Wiggle
£120/$160.80 £90/$120.60
The Flashlight jacket gives you superb protection from the elements with it’s three layer option. You can get the lighter and more breathable option, but for winter this is your best bet.
Santini 365 Classe long sleeve jersey at ProBikeKit
£85/$113.49 £59.49/$67.49
This jersey is ideal for any winter/cold weather ride. It’ll keep you nice and warm while riding in the cold. Really, you won’t need a jacket unless it is super cold, raining or snowing.
Alé Women’s Prime Sunset Limited Edition Long Sleeved
£100/$134 £60/$80.40
Not only does this jersey look great, it is also made to keep you as warm as possible without cooking you while riding in the colder months. Also has reflective panels on the back so you will be seen by drivers in low light.
Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights
£120/$160.80 £84/$112.56
This is made with Castelli’s premium ‘Thermoflex’ fabric and supportive ‘Kiss Air’ seat pad so that you can stay warm and comfortable while on the bike this winter.
dhb Aeron Women’s FLT Roubaix bib tights
£90/$120.60 £63/$84.42
Made for cold weather and dark evenings, these bib tights will keep you nice and warm but also seen thanks to dhb’s Flashlight technology.
Endura FS260-Pro Nemo Glove II
£29.99/$49.99 £28.49/$35
Made for all the conditions that mother nature can throw at you. Waterproof, comfortable and fast drying, these gloves are ideal for the cold months. Also available in light blue.
Mavic Cosmic Ulti shoe covers
£40/$53.60 £11.20/$15.01
Huge savings on a top quality product from Mavic. Keep your feet warm and dry in the coldest and wettest of days. Overshoes are vital for riding in winters, so these are a bargain find this Black Friday.
Castelli Prosecco baselayer
£55 £38.49
Baselayers are probably the most underrated part of cycling clothing. It keeps the cold wind off your chest and is that last little barrier to keep you warm. The Prosecco from Castelli does that brilliantly.
Sportful Women’s Bodyfit Pro long sleeve baselayer
£55/$73.49 £43.99/$49.99
Much like the Castelli above, this long sleeve baselayer from Sportful is another top quality bit of kit. Only this is very much just for winter. You won’t feel any wind with this on.
dhb Balaclava
£15/$19 £11/$14
For the most extreme cold weather. This really is for those days that you have to wonder if you should really be outside. Keeping your face and, really, your whole head warm is vital as you lose most your heat from there.