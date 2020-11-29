Which bike brands are still discounted in the Black Friday / Cyber Monday sales?

The big day of Black Friday may be over but there are still plenty deals to be had over the weekend as we head into Cyber Monday. Some of the top bike brands have seen their prices slashed, this is a list of some of the best.
As we continue in the world of Covid and lockdown, people are spending an awful lot more time around their phone, tablets and computers searching for that perfect buy, so deals are being snapped up. If you like the look of a deal it is better to go for it rather than wait to save disappointment.
Best Black Friday/Cyber Monday bike deals
Cannondales half-price at Evans Cycles
You can save up to £3,000 (seriously!) on TT, triathlon or ebikes at Evans Cycles. The 50% discount on the Slice Ultegra TT bike is particularly eye-catching, but the Neo 3 ebike at £2,879 is fantastic if you looking for extra some extra oomph on the inclines.
Cube almost half-price at Evans Cycles
Big savings available on Cube’s e-road bike as well as a range of their kids’ bike fleet. Both superb quality as the brand makes more and more of a name for itself as one of the top bike brands around.
Ridley up to 33 per cent off at Wiggle
Two top bikes from the Belgian bike brand, Ridley, are available at Wiggle with the 2021 Fenix SLA Disc and the Helium SLX both getting the sales treatment. Also, they’re good enough for Caleb Ewan’s team, Lotto-Soudal.
De Rosa half-price at Wiggle
The bike brand used by WorldTour team, Cofidis, these bikes are brilliant quality. With big savings on two of their new disc road bikes as well as a 2018 Ultegra model.
Vitus up to 30 per cent off at Wiggle
With great savings on seven of their brilliant road bikes, Vitus is a brand that is often wrongfully over-looked for brands like Specialized, Giant or Cannondale, but this brand makes top draw bikes and are well worth the buy.
Van Rysel savings at Decathlon
This bike has all the tech of an 8k bike but for 4k, so the fact it has a little bit of discount is even better! Ultegra Di2 electric gearing and some superb Mavic Cosmic UST Pro wheels along with a full carbon frame means you’re getting an amazing bike, with a snazzy pain job.
Hoy with about £200 off from Evans Cycles
Sir Chris Hoy’s own brand of kids bikes have seen a small bit of discount added to two of their models at Evans. An excellent brand to get the kids into life on two wheels on.
Orro 44 per cent off at Wiggle
Made for endurance, this full carbon bike is ideal for those long days in the saddle as you search for the next KoM or coffee, Covid permitting of course. Available in a gorgeous deep metallic red or a classic black.
Giant Electric Hybrid bikes £550 off at Pure Electric
Ideal if you’re just starting out in cycling and need a helping hand but also great fun to commute on or to zip around town. Made to be light and easy to use and stop thanks to its hydraulic disk breaks, these bikes are great fun.
Liv Electric Hybrid bikes up to £600 off at Pure Electric
Much like their brother brand at Giant, Liv offer a similar product, but for women. Ideal for starting out, commuting or general zipping around town.
BMC Electric Hybrid bikes £824 off at Pure Electric
These stylish bikes look like the normal BMC hybrids, just with a little box on the frame. So you could mistake this for a standard bike. BMC are known to be one of the top premium bike brands across all disciplines of the sport, so there is no doubt that these bikes are top draw.
Bergamont E-bikes up to £720 off at Pure Electric
A real all-rounder make. You could use this as a town bike to run around the streets to the shops or work. Or… You could head off into the hills or on a trek, it really is the every e-bike.
Zannata 40 per cent off at Wiggle
This lesser-known brand from Belgium is more known for its off-road bikes with credentials in cyclo-cross and mountain biking. They make ideal starting up bikes for those who are just getting into the road cycling world.