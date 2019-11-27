Get Christmas sorted with 40% off kids’ bikes in Black Friday sales

Whilst the Black Friday sales are traditionally associated with big tech discounts, falling on the final payday weekend before Christmas, we can’t forget the obvious link to seasonal giving.

Receiving bike on Christmas Day has to be the very best type of ‘new bike day’, and for parents wanting to treat their littles ones, there are a range of offers around among the sales.

We’ve pulled out some of the best bargains, to save you wading through the deals.

40% off Schwinn kids’ bikes with Evans Cycles

The highstreet and online retailer is offering almost half price deals on the kids’ starter, road and hybrid bikes from Schwinn. The bikes use quality aluminium frames, and most models come equipped with disc brakes.

The 14″ starter bikes begin at £90, down from £150.

Up to 28% off Vitus kids’ bikes at Wiggle

Wiggle has discounted the limited edition Vitus kids bikes from its in-house brand. These models, ranging from 14 to 24″, are constructed from lightweight aluminium. They use single chainrings and rim brakes, keeping the weight down – and the tan side walls are a stroke of design genius.

Prices start at £169.99, down from £229.99.

20% off kids’ bikes at Halfords

Halfords has slashed the prices on kids bikes, too. The Carrera Centos Limited Edition models in particular took our eye. Prices are down from £175 to £140 on the 16″ models and from £249 to £199 for the 24″ rollers.

With disc brakes, 2.5″ tyres and front suspension, these have been designed for kids who feel ready to hit the trails. However, they’re not the lightest of machines, so it’s worth popping in store to try one out before taking the plunge.

