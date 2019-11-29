Save thousands on the bike that just keeps on winning the Tour de France

Black Friday fever is here, and there’s reductions all over the web. With a new year beckoning, retailers have slashed the price of 2019 model year bikes – and that includes outgoing models of the Tour de France dominating Pinarello Dogma.

Italian brand Pinarello released the new Dogma F12 earlier this year, and the all-rounder race machine received a near perfect 9/10 when Cycling Weekly’s tech editor Symon Lewis put it through its paces.

The new Dogma F12 is said to be eight watts faster than the former F10, at 40kph, and it’s also stiffer. However, the overall frame shape looks incredibly similar – mostly because it is.

Team Ineos/Sky has won all but one of the Tour de France editions between 2012 and 2019 (Vincenzo Nibali interrupted the flow in 2014) aboard the Dogma, and as such they don’t want a lot of change in the overall ride quality.

In fact, the increased stiffness of the F12 is one of the few negatives we marked the bike down for in our review.

All of this will be great news for those sniffing out a bargain. Unsurprisingly, with an updated newest model, there have been Black Friday price drops in the outgoing versions.

Up to 50% off Pinarello Dogma framesets at Wiggle

Wiggle has some bold reductions across a clutch of Pinarello F8 framesets.

The biggest saving is 60% off the Pinarello Dogma F8 XLight frame – this is down from a penny under £6000 to £2389.

This special, limited edition version uses the very lightest Toray T1100 1k ‘Dream Carbon Nano-Alloy Technology’ to make the chassis a weight-weenie’s dream machine.

Savings on complete Pinarello Dogma bikes

If it’s a complete bike you’re after, there are still deals.

As well as several F8 and F10 frames, you can also find a few top end spec Dogma F10 bikes at Hargroves.

Deals there include the Pinarello Dogma F10 Disc SRAM e-Tap model, at £8000 down from £10750.

If Shimano is more your style, there’s a Pinarello Dogma F10 disc with Ultegra price chopped from £6500 to £5000.

Meanwhile, if you happen to ride a 54cm, Kent’s InGear bikes has a Pinarello Dogma F10 with Dura Ace Di2 reduced from £9250 to £7250 right now – and there’s an extra 10% off over the Black Friday weekend.

We’ll be brining you more Black Friday deals as they roll in, so keep checking back.