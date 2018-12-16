Sunday trading: new GP5000 tyres, a half price Endura jersey, £50 off a POC helmet and more

Here’s our latest pick of pre-Christmas bargains from the on line retailers

There’s only a few more sleeps to Christmas now and even fewer Sunday Tradings to find those bargain presents – whether for yourself or the cyclist in your life.

Continental GP5000 tyres plus free tubes were £120 now £92.50

Conti’s long awaited replacement for the go-to GP4000 is finally here. We’ve reviewed and rated the German brand’s latest rubber and right now you can get almost £30 off a set with free tubes thrown in.

Buy now: Continental GP5000 tyres plus free tubes for £92.50 from Merlin Cycles

Endura FS260 Pro Jetsteream short sleeved jersey was £77.99 now £31.19

Endura’s top of the line FS260 Pro kit is comfortable, performant and well priced. It’s worn by the Movistar team and right now you can sort out next year’s summer jersey at less than half price.

Buy now: Endura FS260 Pro Jetsteream short sleeved jersey for £31.19 from Evans Cycles

POC Octal helmet was £180 now £130

POC’s airy Octal helmet stands out from the crowd and has superior ventilation and safety. Evans Cycles is currently offering the Octal with £50 off.

Buy now: POC Octal helmet for £130 from Evans Cycles

Fulcrum Racing 5 LG CX wheelset was £279.99 now £199.99

Fulcrum’s workhorse Racing 5 LG wheelset comes with a robust build and easy serviceability, so it’s a great choice for a training wheel. The CX variant comes with double sealed hubs, so there’s the weatherproofing to keep you rolling through the winter months.

Buy now: Fulcrum Racing 5 LG CX wheelset for £199.99 from Ribble Cycles

More great deals:

Mavic Ksyrium disc brake wheelset was £419 now £251.40

Castelli women’s Aero Lite jacket was £175 now £82.50

Shimano Dura-Ace 11-25 cassette was £209.99 now £80.91

Giro Empire SLX cycling shoes were £289.99 now from £168.29

Suunto Spartan Sport GPS watch was £500 now £309.99

Fizik Arione R3 Versus Evo Kium saddle was £144.99 now from £76.75

Selle Italia Novus Flow saddle was £89.99 now £37.50

100% SpeedCoupe SL sunglasses were £159.99 now £45

POC Crave sunglasses were £240 now £85

Shimano 105 5800 carbon pedals were £100 now £59

Rapha poplin collared shirt was £120 now £47.50

Oxford Alarm D-Lock was £70 now from £35

Moon Meteor Auto/Arcturus lightset was £67.99 now £34.29

Mavic Vision overshoes were £35 now £12.25

Continental Ultra Sport 2 tyre was £24.95 now £12.49

CycleOps Jet Fluid Pro turbo kit was £475 now £199.99

Don’t forget to look back for more pre-Christmas deals next week.