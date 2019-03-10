Sunday trading: save a third on Castelli bibshorts, £150 on a Mio GPS and more

It’s Sunday, so it’s time for our latest pick of bargains from the on line retailers

With the weather threatening to warm up, we’ve scouted out some great deals on summer clothing, tyres and other kit, as well as on those vital components that are probably the worse for wear if you’ve been riding all winter.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Castelli Velocissimo IV bibshorts were £100 now from £64.99

Castelli’s Velocissimo mid-range shorts pack a lot of tech, including comfortable longitudinal leg grippers, that hold well but avoid the dreaded sausage leg look. There’s Castelli’s Kiss Air pad, that’s a little thinner than its Progetto design, but is still comfortable for the longer rides coming up.

Buy now: Castelli Velocissimo IV bibshorts from £64.99 from Tweeks Cycles

Mio 315R GPS computer with heart rate and cadence was £329.99 now £179

Mio’s GPS units fly under the Garmin radar, but they’re well designed and intuitive with excellent colour touchscreens and features like in-built navigation and Surprise Me, which suggests new routes to follow. The desktop/mobile app lets you plan your own routes easily too.

Buy now: Mio 315R GPS computer with heart rate and cadence for £179 from Merlin Cycles

Knog PWR Commuter front light was £49.99 now £29.99

The Knog PWR light range comes in everything from this 450 lumen Commuter model up to the 1000 lumen PWR Trail. They’re all easy to use and mount to your bike. Plus, they all double as a power bank, with a concealed Micro USB plug to let you power up your GPS or smartphone on the go.

Buy now: Knog PWR Commuter front light for £29.99 from Evans Cycles

More great deals:

Giro Factor Techlace shoes were £299.99 now from £149.99

100% Speedcoupe mirror sunglasses were £139.99 now from £50

Shimano 105 5800 11-speed chain was £29.99 now £13.49

Continental GP4000s II tyre twin pack with free inner tubes was £109.99 now £61.99

Mavic Vision knee warmers were £40 now £12

Met Strale helmet was £79.99 now from £39

Specialized Rib Cage bottle cage was £14.99 now £4.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 11-speed cassette was £74.99 now £49.99

Topeak Race Rocket HP pump was £32.99 now from £19.99

High Five recovery bar, 25 pack was £42.25 now £21

Continental Grand Prix GT 25mm folding tyre was £44.95 now £23.13

Craft women’s Active Extreme short sleeved baselayer was £38 now from £13.30

Fizik Antares R1 Versus Evo saddle was £190 now £141

ETC Grand Tour 3 car bike rack was £94.99 now £56.99

OnGuard Pitbull Mini DT lock with cable was £47.99 now £19.99

Santini Nuhot Acquazero bib tights were £160 now £103.99

Stages Power Shimano Dura-Ace 9000 power meter was £649 now £499

Specialized Trident mitts were £29.99 now £9.99

Shimano Ultegra R8000 rear mech was £84.99 now from £56.79

High Five energy gels, 20 mixed flavours were £19.99 now £10.99

Castelli Velocissimo 2 windproof cycling jacket was £170 now from £89.99

Don’t forget to look back for more fantastic Sunday Trading deals next week.