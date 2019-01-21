Tech of the week: every WorldTour bike, Sagan rides an Allez and more

Peter Sagan has an alloy bike, Richie Porte has new sunnies and Tom Dumoulin has a faster helmet

This week, we’ve got a run-down of all the pro bikes to be used in the World Tour this season. So if you want to know what’s under every team from AG2R to UAE Team Emirates, including groupset, component and wheel sponsors, it’s essential reading.

The Tour Down Under is when lots of new kit surfaces and this week, it’s been helmets and all things head-related. So EF Eductation First have been using the latest POC Ventral Air helmet. And Sunweb and Jumbo Visma have been out in the new Lazer Bullet 2.0, with new interior channelling, an easier opening vent and a new Zeiss visor.

Meanwhile, Trek-Segafredo men’s and women’s teams will both be wearing Koo glasses from Kask’s eyewear brand for the next two seasons. We’ve had a look at the styles available to them and their characteristics.

Aluminium bikes still outsell carbon and there are some excellent alloy bikes out there. In fact Peter Sagan rode an aluminium Specialized Allez Sprint crit bike in the opening Tour Down Under Classic – we’ve had a look at his ride.

We’ve run through the whole Allez range in our buyer’s guides too. And we’ve also given you our pick of the best aluminium bikes we’ve tested and told you more about the metal’s characteristics.

This week, low friction bearing expert CeramicSpeed has launched a new pulley system designed to bring lower friction to single ring groupsets when riding off road. Its OSPW X system is being used by Tom Pidcock.

Our buyer’s guide refresh continues, with Pinarello and Bianchi, so you’ll know your Gan from your Aria.

We’ve noticed that it’s got a bit cold out there too this week. So we’ve got buyer’s guides to winter gloves and bib tights to keep you a bit warmer if you’re venturing out. While if you’re hoping to bag a few KOMs while everyone else is indoors and not looking, we’ve got five cheats to boost you up the Strava rankings.

Or if you’ve just decided to stay indoors until it warms up, we’ve got a rundown of the features of popular indoor cycling apps.

