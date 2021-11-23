Where to save nearly 40% on a Garmin Instinct and 30% off a Garmin Fenix 6X this Black Friday
How to save over a third of the RRP on Smartwatches
As 2021 Black Friday deals roll in, there's a lot to take in. Some of the deals are lukewarm, while some might seem a good offer, until to realise that the discounted price has been hanging around the internet for a while.
We've tracked down a couple of Garmin Smartwatch deals which we think are the cheapest prices they've ever been (in the United States), making them a great deal to be had right now.
If you want to see the full run down of the best Garmin deals across all products, then head over to our Best Black Friday Garmin deals 2021 page, which is jam packed with savings across the board.
However, these couple of deals were a little extra, so we're shouting about them here to make sure you don't miss the opportunity to save big of the list price.
Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch:
$399.99 $249.99 at Amazon SAVE $150
The Garmin Instinct Solar currently has a huge 38% discount to be had right now, which is the cheapest it's ever been on Amazon.
The military grade rugged watch comes with navigation features which use GPS, GLONASS and Galileo, which means that it's more reliable than GPS alone, making it ideal for anyone heading off on a bike packing adventure off the beaten track.
As well as capturing all your usual health and fitness data. the Garmin Instinct Solar can pair with both your smart phone and Garmin Connect, including turn-by-turn, course, speed and cadence sensor support and race mode.
Capable of solar charging it has between 38hours when in full GPS mode, or up to 54 days of capacity, when just in smartwatch mode. Coupled with it's LiveTrack feature, it's perfect for multiple day rides when your computer just doesn't have the battery life.
Available in several colours, free delivery and returns.
If, however you're after a do all mini coach on your wrist, then the Garmin Fenix 6X Pro is the one for you, and now has an impressive 29% saving.
Garmin Fenix 6X Pro Solar smartwatch:
$699.99 $499.99 SAVE $200.00
The Fenix 6X Pro is all you could ever wish for in a combined watch, bike computer, health tracker, cycling coach and personal assistant in one wearable.
Bursting with features, this Garmin smartwatch contains all that the functions that the Garmin Instinct Solar (above) does. However because of it's uber data and activity capabilities, doesn't quite have the same battery life, but up to 10 hours with full GPS navigation, music, smartwatch features flowing is pretty impressive.
All the expected health tracking is monitored, but this time it's power meter compatible, works with the brand's own Varia lights, tells you when to rest, plans a work out and even flags a Strava segment live.
Totally compatible with most smartphones, you can even pay for your coffee with the Garmin Pay feature, and it's enhanced safety features are ideal for anyone riding solo, as your friends and family can not only LiveTrack you, or Group LiveTrack if you get dropped, but it will call your ICE should it detect an incident during selected activities.
Of course there are loads more deals to be had if you head directly to the Amazon directly. If sorting through the entire retail giant's website seems a little overwhelming, then head over to our own page on best Amazon Black Friday cycling deals 2021 for all the best bargains to be had for two wheel owners.
The deals for the UK market aren't quite as hot as the US right now, but there are still savings to be had.
Garmin Instinct Solar GPS Watch:
£319.99 £249.99 at Wiggle SAVE £70
The deal from Wiggle on the Instinct Solar for the UK isn't quite as big as the Amazon one, but it's still a 21% saving, and not to be sniffed at.
Garmin Fenix 6 Pro Multisport GPS Watch:
£599
It's not exactly the same model, as this one doesn't have the Solar charging feature, but there's still a decent 25% saving on the, very nearly, all singing all dancing Garmin smartwatch.
If you're after more great cycling related deals and bargains, then head directly to our best Black Friday bike deals 2021 hub page which has up minute offers on everything cycling related for money off this holiday season.
